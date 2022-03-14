New reliever Joe Kelly not expected to open season with Sox due to nerve issue

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joe Kelly pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco. Associated Press

The White Sox officially announced Monday they've signed relief pitcher Joe Kelly to a two-year, $17 million contract.

In addition to Kelly getting $7 million this season and $9 million in 2023, the Sox hold a $9.5 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

"On Kelly, obviously his resume speaks for itself, especially in the postseason," general manager Rick Hahn told reporters at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. "He's been a target of ours for a while, even going back to the time when he signed his three-year deal with the Dodgers a few years back."

The 33-year-old Kelly is a quality bullpen piece, but he's not likely to be with the White Sox when they open the season April 8 at Detroit due to a nerve issue.

"Based on the fact there is an abbreviated spring, we don't expect Joe to break on the active roster," Hahn said. "He would probably tell you he's ready, but we're going to err on the side of caution. If we had a normal spring, maybe he'd break with us."

In 48 games with Los Angeles last year, Kelly was 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and 2 saves.

Over 10 seasons with the Cardinals, Red Sox and Dodgers, the right-hander is 50-29 with a 3.83 ERA in 365 games (80 starts).

Kelly has pitched in 40 postseason games (5 starts) and is 4-3 with a 3.55 ERA.

The White Sox also announced they signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million contract.

In 25 games (21 starts) with the Phillies and Padres last season, Velasquez was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA.

Over seven major-league seasons, the 29-year-old righty is 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA in 156 games (127 starts) with Houston, Philadelphia and San Diego.