Hub Arkush: What's the Bears' plan for future? Next will few days will give us an idea

The Bears are not a better team without Khalil Mack, but time will tell what GM Ryan Poles has in store for securing more victories. Associated Press

Ever since Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus dumped a little shock and awe on Bears Nation last week with the trade of Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers and followed it up with pink slips for Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen, curiosity has grown rapidly and loudly over exactly what the new guys on the block are up to.

The idea they are instantly better with the cap space created by the departure of that trio is silly. The Bears defense will not be better without Mack.

That's why the trade caught most of us napping, and there is a ton of fool's gold in the idea the cap flexibility it creates to improve in 2023 and 2024 somehow makes the team better.

There is wisdom in selling high -- which as disappointing as the return for Mack may be -- is probably what Poles did.

The simple reality in the NFL is if you're not peddling a quarterback you're not getting fair value for your merchandise.

Look past Mack and tell me you'd be thrilled to get just a fifth-round pick for a legit No. 1 receiver in Amari Cooper since the Pokes and Brownies basically swapped sixes to do the deal.

The second-round pick the Bears got for their All-Pro linebacker/defensive end has very real value, but the likelihood it will net a superstar of Mack's ilk on either side of the ball brings only slightly better odds than a lottery ticket.

And before you start spending all the reclaimed cap space you may want to consider most of it is going to go to retaining Roquan Smith.

If it doesn't, Poles is going to see the honeymoon period he may be trying to extend a bit with this sudden spring cleaning gone before it ever really gets started.

Forced to choose, the Bears are better off with Smith than Mack over the next three seasons, but there's no way they're a better defense without either one and should they lose both ...

As for you accountants out there who are convinced they're just trying to balance the books with as much or more invested on the offense side of the balance sheet as they've had on defense, maybe.

But what if what we saw from Justin Fields last year proves to be all or just a bit less than all he has to offer?

I don't believe that but the fact is there's no way we can really know yet. And the history of the position -- not just the Bears' but the NFL's history -- tells us it's more likely than not.

Would you make cap-gobbling commitments to middle aged offensive studs with no certainty they could produce a 21st century offense without a top QB or if you even have one?

Asked immediately upon arrival if they were preparing for a rebuild or reload both Poles and Eberflus basically scoffed at the rebuild concept saying they expected to compete immediately.

They couldn't have been fibbing could they?

So what's coming to town as the Bears and their 31 brethren begin to tamper and make deals Monday?

Big and medium size free agency swings at left tackle and wide receiver will signal Poles and company are all in on Fields, and just beginning to maneuver to chase the golden rings from the other side of the ball.

But relative silence from Halas Hall could also suggest a complete teardown/makeover is underway, and Poles is preparing for-sale signs for the likes of Robert Quinn, Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair or a few others.

You can have addition from subtraction but you can't win more without adding more talent and to date Poles has added none.

Are the Bears closer to winning today than they were a week ago? Clearly not.

But are they now on a better path to get there?

Which path they're taking and Poles' ability to identify the right talent to successfully navigate it is the tale that will begin to unfold the next couple days.