White Sox, Cubs add pitching help
The White Sox and Cubs each added pitching help on Sunday.
The Sox reportedly signed Vince Velasquez, a right-hander who has mainly been a starter over his seven-year career with the Astros, Phillies and Padres.
Velasquez split last season between Philadelphia and San Diego. In 25 games (21 starts), the 29-year-old righty was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA.
Jesse Chavez was in Cubs camp Sunday after reportedly agreeing to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The 38-year-old reliever should be able to help the Cubs' bullpen after pitching in 30 games for the World Series champion Braves last year and going 3-2 with a 2.14 ERA.
In the postseason for Atlanta, Chavez pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings.
A 14-year veteran, the right-handed Chavez pitched for the Cubs in 2018 and was 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA.
•In the revised Cactus League schedule released on Sunday, the White Sox and Cubs will open exhibition play Thursday and meet each other in split-squad games at Glendale, Ariz., and in Mesa.
The Sox and Cubs play again on April 4 in Mesa.