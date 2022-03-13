White Sox, Cubs add pitching help

 

  San Diego Padres starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws against the Dodgers Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The White Sox have reportedly signed the right-hander.

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws against the Dodgers Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The White Sox have reportedly signed the right-hander. Associated Press

 
Updated 3/13/2022 5:52 PM

The White Sox and Cubs each added pitching help on Sunday.

The Sox reportedly signed Vince Velasquez, a right-hander who has mainly been a starter over his seven-year career with the Astros, Phillies and Padres.

 

Velasquez split last season between Philadelphia and San Diego. In 25 games (21 starts), the 29-year-old righty was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA.

Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez works against the New York Mets on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. He has reportedly agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs.
Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez works against the New York Mets on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. He has reportedly agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs. - Associated Press

Jesse Chavez was in Cubs camp Sunday after reportedly agreeing to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The 38-year-old reliever should be able to help the Cubs' bullpen after pitching in 30 games for the World Series champion Braves last year and going 3-2 with a 2.14 ERA.

In the postseason for Atlanta, Chavez pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings.

A 14-year veteran, the right-handed Chavez pitched for the Cubs in 2018 and was 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA.

•In the revised Cactus League schedule released on Sunday, the White Sox and Cubs will open exhibition play Thursday and meet each other in split-squad games at Glendale, Ariz., and in Mesa.

The Sox and Cubs play again on April 4 in Mesa.

