'It's gonna be a cool moment': Duncan Keith excited to return to United Center, face Blackhawks

Duncan Keith, now and Oilers defenseman, helped the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles during his time in Chicago. Daily Herald file photo

Edmonton's Duncan Keith is looking forward to playing his former team Thursday night at the United Center. Associated Press

When the Edmonton Oilers arrived at the United Center for practice Wednesday, the team's assistant equipment manager asked Duncan Keith to hang back for a moment to sign a pair of gloves.

As Brad Harrison stalled Keith for as long as possible, the rest of the Oilers hustled to the hallway that leads to the visiting dressing room and grabbed their sticks.

As Keith rounded the corner, he saw what can best be described as a Tunnel of Clapping Hockey Sticks. Wide smiles were everywhere, a huge No. 2 was taped to the door and a red carpet was laid out in front of Keith's stall.

Yes, Keith was back where it all began -- only this time as a foe to a Blackhawks franchise he helped lead to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, '13 and '15.

"I didn't know that was coming," Keith said hours before the Oilers were set to face the Hawks tonight. "It was a nice little welcoming from the team. Obviously we've got a close group here, a tight team. It's been fun being a part of. It was kind of weird walking in for sure."

Last off-season, Keith told then-general manager Stan Bowman that he'd waive his no-trade clause with the hopes the Hawks could move him closer to his 8-year-old son, Colton. Bowman made it happen by sending the two-time Norris Trophy winner to the Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round pick in 2022.

"It was definitely a unique feeling," Keith said of putting an Oilers sweater on for the first time. "Thought I was going to be a Hawk my whole career. Obviously things change. I'm happy where I'm at."

Instead of an eight-hour trip (that included a three-hour layover) from Chicago, Keith now has just a one-hour flight when he wants to see Colton in Penticton, British Columbia. Colton has been able to come to Edmonton for games as well.

"He likes having his dad closer to him and being back in Canada," Keith said. "That's what it's all about."

Keith will be playing in his second game since missing three weeks with a upper-body injury he sustained during the Hawks' 4-1 victory Feb. 9 in Edmonton. He has 1 goal and 13 assists while averaging about 20 minutes a game.

"He's a big role model for me," said 23-year-old forward Kailer Yamamoto. "I've watched him growing up and seen him win a few Cups here. He's a really good guy around the locker room ... (pointing) out a few things that we need to be better at throughout the game. Even during practice if we need to work on stuff."

Keith had dinner Wednesday with Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach. Then on Thursday morning, he chatted up Hawks TV play-by-play announcer Pat Foley for 10 minutes, waved hello to Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome, and shook hands with one of the Hawks' chefs.

Tonight's game will be doubly special because the Hawks will be honoring Niklas Hjalmarsson with a pregame ceremony as a part of their Legacy Nights. The former Hawks D-man was a teammate of Keith's for all three Stanley Cup runs. Die-hard fans no doubt remember Hjalmarsson was moved to tears when he saw his tribute video during his first game back to the UC with the Arizona Coyotes.

It affected Hjalmarsson so deeply that he had to miss a shift.

So does Keith expect he'll have a similar reaction?

"I don't know, we'll see what it's like," Keith said. "I'm just excited to be back. It's gonna be a cool moment being back here and being on the ice. It's gonna be a little different being in the other team's locker room. But that's the way it goes.

"I'm excited to see the fans. It'll be nice to see the ovation for Hammer. He deserves it.

"It'll be a cool night."