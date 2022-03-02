Gonzales: Grace Guerrero Zwit leaves indelible mark on White Sox

Grace Guerrero Zwit worked four decades for the White Sox. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

Grace Guerrero Zwit was understandably intimidated when she attended her first Winter Meetings session in the late 1990s in her new position as the White Sox' assistant director of scouting and minor league operations.

"But I couldn't let that on," Zwit recalled recently. "The first person who met me asked if I was (Chairman) Jerry Reinsdorf's secretary."

Within the Sox's offices, Zwit already built a reputation as a sharp, respected official who mastered every challenge successfully, from supervising the immigration process for Latin major league and minor league players, authorizing scouting and minor league budgets and discussing contracts with agents.

Eventually, she was given the authority to help acclimate Latin players to the United States by organizing an English-speaking program and classes where they could earn high school diplomas.

As more females join baseball operations departments in various roles, Zwit -- who rose to senior director of minor league operations -- will ease into full retirement this season with a firm foundation established by her and a select group of women in other organizations several decades ago.

"Picture the culture of 1982-83," said Sox Executive Vice President Ken Williams, who started his career as a player in 1982 -- the same year Zwit started as an assistant in scouting and player development to David Dombrowski and Roland Hemond. "And here she is, holding it down and not taking any of the what I will call the '1982-83 male attitude.'

"And that's where my initial respect came about for here. And she knew me as a kid trying to make it, and I had my player failures and became an executive at a young age as a result.

"But when I came back, one of the first people to welcome me back with open, open arms was Grace."

Zwit has lent the same support as a consultant to successor Jasmine Dunston, who served as a player development specialist with the Reds and is the daughter of former Cubs shortstop Shawon Dunston.

Zwit, who ascended from an assistant to Dombrowski to overseeing minor league operations during her first 18 seasons, credited Priscilla Oppenheimer (who held the same title with the Padres) as the leader for a select few women to get more responsibilities.

"She was amazing," said Zwit, who also named Pam Pitts of the Athletics and Cheryl Evans (Expos, Marlins, Tigers) as other females who gained more responsibilities with their respective teams over the same period. "We broke the barrier, no question.

"Look what's going on in baseball, with Rachel (Balkovec) being named a minor league manager. It really has opened the doors for the females, which is amazing. Jasmine will succeed. I'm going to be there to help her."

Zwit pondered retirement several years ago and elected to eventually step away after the passing of her husband Jim last March.

"I just realized how short life is," said Zwit, who has two sons and two stepchildren. "I just felt I needed to move through with our plan and try to enjoy life."

For the first time in more than 40 years, Zwit will have a well-deserved summer break. She traveled to Arizona this week for her son's wedding and to visit the Sox's spring training complex in Glendale.

She quipped she'll be able to attend more home games since her duties for the previous 40 years required her to arrive early at the Guaranteed Rate Field offices to take care of minor league business, leaving her taxed before driving to her suburban home in traffic.

At the same time, Zwit remains grateful to work 40 years for Reinsdorf and with "wonderful people" like former scouting directors Bob Fontaine Jr. and Duane Shaffer, and former minor league director Buddy Bell.

Conversely, Zwit's skills enabled her to take over the administrative duties of the player development department and enabled Williams to concentrate more on evaluation and development.

"Who's to say I would have gotten the opportunity to be a general manager if she didn't free me up to do what I do best as director of player development?" Williams said.

Said Zwit: "Kenny had my back. It was huge."

So was Zwit's program where Dominican players could earn their high school diplomas.

"That didn't happen back in the day," said Zwit, who grew up on the South Side in a Spanish-speaking family before mastering English in elementary school.

"My heart used to break for young Latins because they came here and are just thrown into such a culture shock."

The shock of an institution like Zwit leaving the Sox has been lessened by decades of groundbreaking memories.

"It's been a great ride," Zwit said. "Who works 40 years with one employer? It just doesn't happen much anymore."