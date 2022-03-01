Blackhawks make it official and hire Davidson as next GM

Now it's official.

One day after numerous reports broke on Kyle Davidson taking over as the Chicago Blackhawks' general manager, the team issued a release Tuesday morning announcing the 33-year-old was indeed their choice to succeed Stan Bowman.

A 1:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled in the United Center atrium to introduce Davidson.

"Today is another step not just for me, but for my Blackhawks teammates within the organization and Blackhawks fans across the world," Davidson said in a statement. "I'm committed to building a winning team on and off the ice the right way -- improving our internal framework and processes and working closely with a strong team of people to make decisions.

"I share the vision of the leadership team to create a positive culture throughout the organization and the game of hockey and promise to uphold our values in everything we do."

Davidson, who has been interim GM since October 26 when Bowman resigned, is the 10th GM in Hawks history as well as the youngest.

Before taking over as interim GM, Davidson oversaw all aspects of the team's salary cap management. He began with the Hawks as an Hockey Operations Intern in the summer of 2010.

"Kyle is one of the final pieces of this new executive team that will lead the Chicago Blackhawks into the next generation," Chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. "We are committed to winning and winning the right way. Kyle's fresh lens, integrity, commitment, and knowledge of the game are all characteristics I believe make him the right person to structure the team on the ice."

In the coming days, weeks and months we will find out exactly how Davidson and his team plan to proceed.

• Will they tear everything down and go through an entire rebuild? Trade Patrick Kane and/or Jonathan Toews? See what they can get for Alex DeBrincat and/or Seth Jones? Look into what Dominik Kubalik might net in return? Connor Murphy? Could anyone be shipped out?

• Or should the Hawks try to win again with Kane and Toews? That seems like a longshot, but maybe Marc-Andre Fleury brings a promising prospect or two, the Hawks make the right moves in free agency and quickly become a playoff team again.

After watching the way the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche play, it would seem Option A is best. The Hawks don't have near enough talent up and down the roster to seriously contend with teams like that on a nightly basis.

