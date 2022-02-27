Blues take advantage of mistakes, waltz out with easy win over Hawks

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. Associated Press

Don't needlessly turn the puck over in the defensive zone.

Do not lose board battles behind the net.

And absolutely, positively do not take weak penalties.

These are all absolute musts for the Blackhawks when taking on an opponent like the uber-talented and dangerous St. Louis Blues.

The Hawks followed that script for the first period at the United Center on Sunday, but lost their way in the second and the Blues took full advantage en route to a 4-0 victory.

Connor Murphy (turnover, lost board battle) and Caleb Jones (poorly timed slide, bad penalty) really struggled in the second period when the Blues (32-14-6) built a 3-0 lead on goals by Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron.

Perron added a second goal early in the third period.

The Hawks (19-26-8) have dropped 12 of 16 overall and eight of nine at home.

Jones (2G, 5A in 30 games) was acquired from Edmonton as part of the Duncan Keith trade and told us Friday he liked where his game was trending.

But then he added: "The important thing is you have to be consistent in this league. You can't do it one night and then be bad the next. You have to do it every night, so that's been a big thing I've been focusing on."

It's a lesson many young D-men must learn if they want to be counted on every night over an 82-game season.

The Hawks close out their six-game homestand against Edmonton on Thursday.