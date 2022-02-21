Bobby Hull no longer a Blackhawks ambassador

When the Blackhawks began their team ambassador program over a decade ago they did so to bring their icons from the past back into the fold.

The struggling franchise needed as much goodwill as possible, so the Hawks asked Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, Denis Savard and Bobby Hull if they would accept the role.

They all did and each one did their part to help grow the Hawks' brand.

On Monday morning -- in a report by Bruce Levine on WSCR 670-AM -- it was learned the Hawks decided to part ways with Hull in late November. With the passing of Mikita in 2018 and Esposito in 2021 only Savard and Chris Chelios (who was added in 2018) remain in the program.

"We are redefining the role of team ambassador, which unfortunately comes on the heels of losing two of our very special members of that family," the Hawks said in a statement. "When it comes to Bobby specifically we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role."

The Hawks, through a PR spokesman, said Danny Wirtz and Jamie Faulkner would not be available for an interview, and that they stand by the statement. Savard respectfully declined an interview request.

Hull has been around the United Center and attended games this season. He was also at the Palace Grill on Madison Street Sunday, signing autographs for more than six hours.

Hull is considered one of the greatest Hawks of all time and there is a statue of him next to Mikita outside the United Center. A native of Point Anne, Ontario, Hull scored a team-record 604 goals in 1,036 games for the Hawks from 1957-72. He led the league in goals seven times, including four straight from 1965-69 when he scored 54, 52, 44 and 58 times.

After the 1971-72 season Hull left for the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association and instantly became the league's biggest star.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.