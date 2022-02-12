Arkush: Rams and Bengals took two very different paths to Super Bowl

Who's got the edge in Super Bowl 56? Hub Arkush breaks it down and gives you his game-day pick.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will arrive at kickoff of Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday from opposite ends of the NFL's developmental spectrum.

The Rams are in their fourth playoff run in the past five seasons, including a losing trip to Super Bowl 53 just four seasons ago, and haven't had a losing season since 2016 and are 55-26 over the past five years.

They feature the brightest young coach in the game, Sean McVay, and a middle-aged, superstar lineup built predominantly through trades and free agency with a disdain for first-round draft choices.

The Bengals haven't been to the playoffs or had a wining season since 2015, were 25-53-2 in the five seasons and before their 10-7 run to the division title this year, and had won just six games over the past two seasons as one of the most dysfunctional organizations in the league.

Their coach, Zac Taylor, arrived as one of the most inexperienced head coaches ever just three seasons ago and one of a number of McVay prodigies now claiming head jobs and coordinator jobs around the league.

The roster is built almost exclusively through the draft including four first, six second and five third round picks from the last six drafts in the starting lineup with three key free agents added just this season.

NFC: No. 4 seed L.A. Rams: 15-5; 10-10 against the spread

AFC: No. 4 seed Cincinnati: 13-7; 13-7 against the spread

VEGAS LINE: Rams -4; Total: 48½

All-time Super Bowl records:

Los Angeles Rams 1-3

Cincinnati Bengals 0-2

All-Time playoff records:

Los Angeles Rams 25-27

Cincinnati Bengals 8-14

Current Streaks:

Rams have won 3 straight and 8 of their past 9.

Bengals have won 3 straight and 6 of past 7.

Each Rams and Bengals player has already earned $150,000 in playoff games winners shares.

Super Bowl winners: additional $150,000 each

Super Bowl losers: additional $75,000 each

Most recent meetings

2019: Rams 24, Bengals 10 (London)

2015: Bengals 31, Rams 10 (Cincinnati)

Bengals lead all-time series 8-6

Rams have won three of past four games dating back to 2003

MATCHUPS / KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Bengals CBs Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie

Rams OTs Andrew Whitworth, Rob Havenstein vs. Bengals DEs Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard

Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins vs. Rams CBs Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr.

Bengals OGs Quinton Spain, Jackson Carman, C Trey Hopkins vs. Rams DT Aaron Donald

Bengals OTs Jonah Williams, Isaiah Prince vs. Rams ERs Von Miller, Leonard Floyd

COACHING DECISION(S) TO WATCH

How will McVay decide to deal with Ja'Marr Chase?

Chase is obviously Joe Burrow's favorite target, and one of the most dangerous receivers in the game, but if McVay shadows him all afternoon/night long with All Pro Jalen Ramsey, Boyd and Higgins are more than capable of drilling holes in the rest of the Rams secondary.

How will Taylor keep Burrow upright?

The most surprising thing about the Bengals' win in Kansas City was Burrow only went down once after the Titans sacked him 9 times a week earlier. Donald, Miller and Floyd will get home, how much of his offense will Taylor have to do without to provide enough help to his beleaguered offensive line?

THE X-FACTOR(S)

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, TE C.J. Uzomah, LB Germaine Pratt, S Jesse Bates III

Rams RBs Cam Akers, Sony Michel, TE Tyler Higbee, ILB Troy Reeder, S Eric Weddle

Mixon, Akers and Michel can all take over a game, but Mixon is the most accomplished workhorse of the group in both running and catching. It wouldn't be shocking if the Bengals saddle him up and ride to slow the Rams pass rush.

If Akers, Michel or both go off, the Bengals are in big trouble.

The tight ends, Higbee and Uzomah, are the only real injury questions, both with knee issues. Higbee's appears to be the more concerning. Both are key security blankets for Matthew Stafford and Burrow.

Pratt and Bates III are under-the-radar playmakers on the Bengals 'D,' Reeder is the Rams main run stuffer. Weddle was brought out of retirement as depth at safety, but will probably play the whole game.

WILD-CARD PLAYER(S) WHO COULD SURPRISE

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, TE Kendall Blanton, DT A'Shawn Robinson

Bengals LB Logan Wilson, DT B.J. Hill, PK Evan McPherson

Stafford has been brilliant in the playoffs, but needs this one to permanently shelve the big-game doubters and cannot afford to revisit the interception streak as he had 7interceptions in the final three regular season games.

He's thrown only one in three postseason games.

Blanton came up big with 5 receptions for 57 yards in the NFC title game after Higbee went down and might have to again. Robinson has emerged to tie for the team lead with 16 tackles in the playoffs so far.

Wilson and Hill are key contributors to the Bengals 'D' who nobody seems to know or ever talk about. Both are capable of game-changing plays, and McPherson is the rookie kicker who doesn't seem to get how much pressure he's supposed to be under and hopefully won't find out Sunday.

THE FINAL WORD

Rams 30, Bengals 24

Clearly these are two deserving clubs, and the two best in the league at this point of this season. But as promising as the Bengals, they just don't bring the star power or experience of the Rams. I screwed up counting them out vs. the Titans and Chiefs so I won't do that here, but everything I look at screams the Rams are the better team.