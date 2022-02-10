How can the Blackhawks build a winning roster? Here's a blueprint for next GM

The Blackhawks next general manager will need to have some tough conversations with several players such as Patrick Kane before deciding which course the team should take. Associated Press

Of all the traits sports writers value in athletes and coaches, blunt honesty definitely ranks near the top.

That's exactly what we've gotten from Derek King, which is why the last few months have been so refreshing for reporters on the Blackhawks beat.

The best example came before the all-star break when King was asked how obvious it is that the Hawks don't exactly stack up with teams like Minnesota, Colorado and Florida.

"Obviously you see what these top teams have and that shows you what we're missing," King said. "Whether it's another guy that can put the puck in the net or a playmaker or some (bottom) guys that can bring some energy. ...

"I mean there's some work to do. Whoever comes in here (as the GM) is gonna have a job. It's gonna be some work."

There's little doubt that the five men who sat down with Danny Wirtz and Jamie Faulkner over the past week understand this. It will be a long, uphill climb for interim GM Kyle Davidson, Peter Chiarelli, Eric Tulsky, Scott Mellanby, Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg or a yet-to-be interviewed candidate.

Plenty of readers and followers on social media have asked how I would proceed. So let's give it a go:

Tough talks:

• The first thing the new GM should do is ask Patrick Kane if he wants to finish his career with the Hawks or if he wants to be moved to a contender. The entire plan centers around his answer.

For the sake of argument, let's say he's willing to be traded. It's still no easy feat because there are likely only a few places Kane is willing to go, and those teams must have salary-cap room to fit him on their roster through next season. (The Hawks can eat up to half of Kane's $10.5 million cap hit).

• The second meeting should be with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who also has a no-trade clause. One would think he'd be willing to go to a contender in what may be his last NHL season.

Trading Kane and Fleury would bring in at least a couple of promising prospects and allow the Hawks to stock the draft cupboard. I'd ask for picks as far out as 2024.

Who's in?

One of my dad's favorite sayings is, "Everything's for sale." If somebody's willing to pay $250,000 for your 1964 Mustang -- which is ostensibly NOT for sale -- you're going to take it.

With that in mind, I'd listen to offers for ANYONE on the roster. If a GM is willing to severely overpay for Alex DeBrincat or Seth Jones, then pull the trigger.

Assuming that doesn't happen, I'm building a team around Jones, DeBrincat, Brandon Hagel and Lukas Reichel -- four hardworking, skilled players you can win with.

Who's maybe in?

Other than the four players listed above -- and Kane and Jonathan Toews (who we'll get to in a moment) -- everyone else is on the trade block or fighting for jobs next season.

My two cents on most of the remaining players:

• Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome will be restricted free agents with arbitration rights this summer. Kubalik is a gifted scorer who needs to be reminded to go to the net more often, while Strome has dramatically improved in all areas since his role has increased. Re-sign both to short-term deals.

• Much like Strome was, Kirby Dach needs to be pushed. That could mean healthy scratches or a stint in the AHL. In the off-season, Dach must work his tail off to prove he belongs on a winning team.

• Defensemen Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe are costing a combined $8.4 million against the cap until 2025 (Murphy's deal expires in 2026). Tyler Johnson is costing another $5 million through 2024. No rebuilding team should be stocked with inexperienced players, so this trio can play an important role. But they must contribute or they risk losing ice time to whomever the new GM brings in.

• It seems like Nicolas Beaudin and Wyatt Kalynuk will be part of the defense corps going forward. Allow them to develop under the tutelage of Seth Jones, Murphy and McCabe, and the Hawks may just have the makings of a solid blue line.

• There's a big question at goalie, but the answer may lie in 19-year-old Drew Commesso. The Hawks' second-round pick in 2020, the 6-foot-2 Commesso has played two seasons at Boston University and was selected for the U.S. Olympic team.

Tough talk, Part II:

Depending on how Jonathan Toews comes to camp next season it's possible the Hawks may have to have difficult conversation with their future Hall of Fame captain.

Mind you, I'm not saying Toews can't come back and be a force in 2022-23. But if he's not, then be honest with him and hope he's willing to accept a bottom-six role. He'll still get plenty of time on the power play and penalty kill (after all, Toews still wins faceoffs at a 60% clip), but his ice time figures to dip into the 15-17 minute range.

A positive attitude from Toews all season can help the Hawks take a few steps forward.

Closing thoughts:

In addition to everything above, the incoming general manager needs to:

• Hire a capologist to manage the salary cap.

• Make sure there are top-notch scouts scouring the world.

• Make sure there are coaches at every level that can bring out the best in every player.

• And, perhaps most importantly, make sure there's an atmosphere conducive to winning.

Choose the right path, make the right moves and instill the right culture and the Hawks can rise again.

Time will tell if it happens.