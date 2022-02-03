Blackhawks' culture change took a detour when Rocky Wirtz blew up

There were plenty of empty seats when the Blackhawks played Minnesota Wednesday at the United Center. Associated Press

Your opinions matter.

Your dollars matter.

You CAN make a difference.

That's what happened in the mid-2000s with the Blackhawks when the franchise sank so low the minor league Chicago Wolves would outdraw them some nights.

The United Center was 40% full. The team couldn't give away tickets.

It was beyond embarrassing and the franchise sunk to depths few could've imagined.

That wasn't rock bottom.

Those days arrived in 2010 when Hawks management looked the other way after Kyle Beach made it clear he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich.

While not as egregious, the franchise bottomed out again Wednesday at the United Center when Chairman Rocky Wirtz embarrassed himself during a town hall meeting that was supposed to discuss "the greater vision of the organization moving forward."

To look forward you must first look back and learn from mistakes. Especially the really heinous and despicable ones.

Wirtz wanted none of that.

After saying the Hawks are only looking forward, an angry Wirtz really went off.

"What we're gonna do today is our business," Wirtz said when asked how the culture has, or will, change so players can feel comfortable coming forward if similar circumstances were to arise. "I don't think it's any of your business. You don't work for the company. If someone at the company asks that question we'll answer it.

"And I think you should get on to the next subject."

Wrong answer by a mile.

Fans made their voices heard on Twitter after Wirtz's tirade, and they should go further. Email the Hawks. Or call them at (312) 455-7000.

Tell them how you feel. Explain how long you've been a fan, how many years you've been a season-ticket holder and how many jerseys you've bought. Explain why the past few months have been so painful and what you think of Wirtz's outburst.

And then tell them you're done until you see real change and real accountability.

What will that look like? It may take Wirtz selling the team for us to find out.

Wirtz released a written apology at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, but it was too little too late. The damage was so extensive TNT's broadcast panel -- which included Wayne Gretzky -- was forced to weigh in during the first intermission of the Hawks' 5-0 loss to Minnesota.

"I want to know my 18-year-old son's going to be protected," Gretzky said.

After surveying comments of two Blackhawks Facebook groups that have more than 15,000 members it's clear not everyone is abandoning ship. But there's a large segment -- and we're talking die-hards -- that are completely fed up.

"Total disgrace from Rocky," said Paul Cray of Lake in the Hills, a fan since he was 5 in 1995. "Makes it really hard to support this organization and I know I speak for a good majority of Blackhawks fans."

"Rocky Wirtz is the most reprehensible owner in Chicago sports, and that's really saying something," said Ned O'Connor. "After the scandal came out, I didn't know if I'd ever come back, but after that outburst to a reasonable question, I'm done."

Are you? If so, let the Hawks know about it.