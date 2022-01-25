Report: Bears finalizing deal to make Ryan Poles next GM

The Bears appear to be finalizing a deal to make Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles their next general manager.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Poles, 36, has spent one season in his current role with the Chiefs. He oversees college scouting across the country and assists with pro scouting. He also prepares the team for free agency, the draft and oversees the team's out-of-town area scouts.

He was a finalist for the New York Giants general manager position last week. New York elected to go with Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen instead.

A video went viral Tuesday morning that appears to show Bears chairman George McCaskey picking Poles up from the airport. The team had reportedly narrowed its list of candidates down to at least three for the open GM position. The others included Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and New England Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

The Bears have spent the past two weeks interviewing a dozen candidates for their general manager position. A five-person panel has conducted interviews for both general manager and head coach. The panel includes help from an outside adviser in Bill Polian, the former Colts general manager. Ultimately, the hiring decisions belong to McCaskey.

Poles apparently stood out after his initial interview on Friday, earning himself a second interview Tuesday. He began his front office career with the Chiefs in 2009 as the team's player personnel assistant. He spent the following three years as a college scouting administrator before becoming the college scouting director in 2013. He ascended to director of college scouting in 2017, the same year the Chiefs drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and was promoted again to assistant director of player personnel in 2018. He held that role until he earned his current role in 2021.