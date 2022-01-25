Analyzing the Bears' head coach finalists: Quinn, Caldwell and Eberflus

The Bears appear to be working a deal to hire Ryan Poles as general manager. He has been Kansas City's executive director of player personnel.

Poles, 36, brings 13 years of front office experience, but none as an NFL general manager. His first and most important move is to hire a head coach.

The Bears' search panel has interviewed a dozen candidates. Former Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn is expected to have a second interview.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jim Caldwell was at Halas Hall Tuesday, along with Poles. Could the Bears be looking to team a first-time GM with one of the most experienced head coaches on the market?

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is on the shortlist of coaches interviewing a second time.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn takes a question during a 2017 news conference in Flowery Branch, Ga. - Associated Press

Current position: Dallas defensive coordinator

Head coach experience: Six seasons (Atlanta 2015-20)

Head coaching record: 43-42

Playoff record: 3-2

Highlights: Won the NFC in the 2016 season. The Falcons led New England 28-3, during Super Bowl LI before collapsing in the fourth quarter. ... Made the playoffs twice in Atlanta, winning at least 10 games in both 2016 and 2017. ... The Falcons fired Quinn after an 0-5 start in 2020. He moved to Dallas to become the defensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy. His Cowboys had the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL this season. ... Prior to becoming a head coach in 2015, Quinn was the defensive coordinator with Seattle in 2013-14. The Seahawks defense was dominant in 2013, beating Denver 43-8 in the 2014 Super Bowl. They returned to the Super Bowl following the 2014 season and lost on the final play of the game against New England. ... Came up as a defensive line coach during the mid-2000s with the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks.

Chicago ties: None. Quinn grew up in Morristown, N.J., and played Division III football in Maryland. New Bears GM Ryan Poles played on the offensive line at Boston College, protecting quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan played for Quinn for parts of six seasons in Atlanta. Poles would value Ryan's opinion of Quinn.

Pros: Quinn brings experience to the job. He led a team to the Super Bowl and nearly won it in an overtime loss. ... He has a strong understanding of defenses and could help bring the Bears defense back to the top of the league. The Bears weren't a bad defense in 2021, but they weren't elite. ... Quinn has a varied experience at multiple stops, which gives him a wide contact list of potential assistant coaches.

Cons: Holding a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl is a dream scenario, but blowing that lead was hands down the worst collapse in Super Bowl history. ... It's fair to question why Atlanta's defenses struggled throughout much of Quinn's tenure. With a defensive-focused head coach, the Falcons ranked in the Top 10 in yards per game only once.

Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell in December 2011. - Associated Press

Current position: None. Last served as the QB coach with Miami in 2019. Resigned for health reasons.

Head coach experience: Seven seasons (Indianapolis 2009-11; Detroit 2014-17)

Head coaching record: 62-50

Playoff record: 2-4

Highlights: Won an AFC title with Indianapolis in 2009. The Colts lost 2010 Super Bowl to New Orleans. ... Made four playoff appearances in seven years, including two division titles, both with Indianapolis. ... Brought the Lions to the playoffs twice as an NFC wild card team. ... Recorded a winning record in five of seven seasons as a head coach.

Chicago ties: Grew up in Beloit, Wis. ... Played college football at Iowa in the 1970s and served as an assistant coach at Southern Illinois and Northwestern several decades ago. ... Bears adviser Bill Polian hired Caldwell as Colts head coach when Tony Dungy retired after the 2008 season.

Pros: One of the few former NFL head coaches who can point to a winning record. ... Was beloved by his players. His leadership abilities are one of his strongest qualities. ... He has a vast experience level that few coaches can match. He was Peyton Manning's quarterback coach through the mid-2000s, including when the Colts beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI. He was Joe Flacco's QB coach when the Ravens won the 2013 Super Bowl. ... He could apply that QB resume to his work with Justin Fields.

Cons: Maybe not a flashy hire. Some might question if a 67-year-old now coaching his third team is the right hire to instill confidence in the organization long term. ... His age is of note, as is the fact he left the job with the Dolphins due to health reasons in 2019. ... He has never won a playoff game as a head coach without Manning as his quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus walks on the field before an October game. - Associated Press

Current position: Indianapolis defensive coordinator

Head coach experience: None

Highlights: Eberflus, 51, has been the coordinator since 2018. He was hired to work under new head coach Josh McDaniels before McDaniels changed his mind at the last minute and decided to stay in New England. The Colts kept Eberflus on under head coach Frank Reich. ... Eberflus' 2020 defense ranked in the Top 10 in yards against and take-aways. It dropped slightly to 16th in yards per game this season, but finished one take-away shy of the NFL lead with 33. The 2021 Colts were the No. 2 rushing defense in the NFL. ... Prior to Indianapolis, Eberflus worked as the linebackers coach in Dallas from 2011-17. He added the title of passing game coordinator in 2016-17. He took his first NFL job as the linebackers coach in Cleveland in 2009-10. ... Prior to the NFL, he was the defensive coordinator at Missouri from 2001-08.

Chicago ties: Eberflus grew up in Toledo, played college ball there and started his coaching career there as a student assistant in 1992. He remained at Toledo through the 2000 season. ... Bears adviser Bill Polian never worked with him. Polian did hire Frank Reich as Colts QB coach in 2009. So he certainly needs only to make one phone call for a recommendation.

Pros: Brings a strong knowledge of defensive football. Has led one of the best defenses in the NFL in recent years. ... Has overseen the development of several key defensive players, including All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was the 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. ... The Bears defense has been trending toward average since a dominant 2018. Eberflus could probably right that ship.

Cons: No head coaching experience at any level. ... A defensive coach like Eberflus doesn't have much to contribute to the development of quarterback Justin Fields. He would need to hand those duties to quality assistants. ... Eberflus has traditionally run a 4-3 defense with the Colts. The Bears' roster is better equipped to run a 3-4, as they have under Vic Fangio, Chuck Pagano and Sean Desai.