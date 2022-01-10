Big changes at Halas Hall: Bears fire Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, center, walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-17.

Change is coming at Halas Hall. The Bears have fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

The 101-year-old franchise fired both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on Monday morning. Both moves were first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nagy had a 34-31 regular season record with the Bears and took the team to the postseason twice. In his first year as coach in 2018, the Bears went 12-4 and won the NFC North division. Nagy earned Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year honors that season.

Over Pace's seven seasons, the Bears went 48-65 during the regular season. He presided over two playoff appearances, both with Nagy as head coach. Pace earned NFL executive of the year honors following the 2018 season, when the Bears won their only NFC North division title of his seven-year tenure.

The Bears will now begin their search for a new general manager and for their 17th head coach in franchise history.

Bears chairman George McCaskey will once again be looking for new top football decision makers. Some have wondered if the Bears would consider a change to their organizational structure and hire a president of football operations to oversee the general manager, whether Pace stayed or not. Team president and CEO Ted Phillips has been in his position since 1999.

Phillips and McCaskey have swung and missed at the head coach and general manager positions numerous times over the years. Since McCaskey took over as chairman in 2011, the Bears have hired two GMs (Phil Emery and Pace) and three head coaches (Marc Trestman, John Fox and Nagy). During that time, the team has made only two playoff appearances and has never won a playoff game.

At this point, everything appears to be on the table moving forward. What's clear is this: the Pace and Nagy eras are over.

For prospective candidates, there is a lot to like about the Bears, despite the lack of recent success. Fields is on his rookie contract for three more seasons, giving the team salary cap flexibility. Fields appears to have the tools to be a solid NFL quarterback, though he struggled at times during his rookie season.

The Bears are still a charter NFL franchise with a ton of influence in the Chicago region. The organization is on its way to purchasing land in Arlington Heights for a new stadium, bringing with it near endless possibilities.

A new era is on the horizon. The Bears just need the right people to lead them there.

The Bears hired Pace on Jan. 8, 2015. He was then a 37-year-old director of player personnel with the New Orleans Saints. He became the youngest GM in the league at the time he was hired.

Bears fans had hoped the division title in 2018 was only the beginning, but it proved to be the peak of Pace's tenure. Pace will always be known for a few critical moves, most notably drafting quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields, and hiring Nagy as head coach in 2018.

In 2017, Pace traded up in the draft to select Trubisky second overall. In doing so, he gave up three draft picks and left Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson on the table. When Trubisky didn't pan out, Pace again traded up in the draft in 2021 to take Fields with the 11th overall pick. Time will tell whether the Fields trade pays off.

Pace also engineered a monumental trade for Pro Bowl outside linebacker Khalil Mack in 2018 and signed Mack to the richest contract ever for a defensive player at that time. He built the Bears into an elite defense in 2018 and 2019, but could never create the offense to match it.

Nagy's teams struggled for many reasons, none bigger than the lack of offensive production. After two seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017, the expectation was that he would bring a similar high-powered offense to Chicago. Nagy's Bears could never quite replicate what the Chiefs produced.

Now, the Bears will begin anew again.