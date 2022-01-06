Bears place QB Justin Fields on COVID-19 list

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the football down the field against the Detroit Lions during their game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Bears placed starting quarterback Justin Fields on the COVID-19 list Thursday morning.

The move came one day after head coach Matt Nagy announced that Fields was likely to start in Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fields has missed two straight games with an ankle injury, but looked to be on his way back this week. The rookie quarterback has said in the past that he is fully vaccinated.

According to the league's recent COVID-19 protocol update, fully vaccinated players can test out of the COVID-19 protocol within a day, provided they are symptom-free. But Fields would need a quick turnaround. The team typically flies on Saturday's before a Sunday game, which gives him just two days to potentially test out before heading to Minnesota.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is not scheduled to speak with the media Thursday.