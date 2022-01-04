Weeks after scary hit, Stars' Kero 'appreciative' of Blackhawks who reached out

Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero, right, is taken off the ice as teammate Joe Pavelski (16) looks on after a hit by Chicago Blackhawks right wing Brett Connolly during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Associated Press

With 17:23 remaining in the first period of the Dallas Stars' 4-3 OT win over the Blackhawks on Dec. 18, Tanner Kero jumped over the boards to begin his first shift of the game.

The next thing the 29-year-old forward remembers is paramedics loading him into an ambulance.

In between were some awfully scary moments for Kero's wife, Taylor, his sister, Ashlyn, his Stars teammates and the Blackhawks, some of whom played with Kero during his time in Chicago from 2015-18.

Kero was knocked unconscious after Brett Connolly delivered a vicious open-ice hit in the Stars' defensive zone at 3:09 of the first period.

Kero's teammates immediately signaled for help then gathered around as he was attended to. Most of the Hawks took a knee near center ice in a nearly silent American Airlines Center.

After five agonizing minutes, Kero was wheeled off the ice. A clearly shaken Connolly, who was assessed a major penalty, went over to tap the stretcher. The NHL later suspended Connolly for four games, deeming the hit illegal because Kero was not playing the puck, which was sailing along the sideboards.

The following days were tough ones for Kero, who had to undergo surgery for a broken nose. He said Taylor was extremely strong for his two kids (ages 5 and 2), who were at the game.

It was 24 hours later when the emotions really came out.

"Just talking to her after she said the next day it hit her a little more emotionally, the extent of the hit and how bad it could have been," Kero said. "A little bit of that trauma with the kids and (them) not knowing what was going on. The hardest part for me was not really being able to be aware of it to let them know I'm doing OK."

Connolly texted Kero after the game and followed up a few days later. Hawks captain Jonathan Toews and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also reached out.

"I was appreciative of that," Kero said of Connolly's actions. "You could tell, even watching the video, how genuinely concerned he was for me and obviously I don't think it was his intent to injure me or cause me any harm."

Kero's face and nose swelled up, and he wasn't able to breathe through one of his nostrils for a while. The surgery included inserting rods into his nose and a brace over the top.

"You're kind of bleeding on and off all day for many days," Kero said.

Kero was hesitant to watch the video but eventually relented, mostly because he wanted to see if there was anything he could have differently.

"Obviously I don't think it was a legal hit without the puck being there," Kero said. "I don't think I would have really changed anything because you're looking back and that puck (wasn't) a pass to me. (It was) up on the boards. Then you just switch gears to go towards the puck and aren't thinking about getting hit at that point."

Kero has slowly ramped things up over the past week, going from bike-riding and light workouts to getting on the ice by himself, and skating with teammates Monday. He's hoping to be cleared for game action early next week.

The Hancock, Michigan, native signed his first pro contract with the Hawks on April 2, 2015, and eventually worked his way into a bottom-six role during 2016-17. He ended up playing 72 games for the Hawks from 2015-18, scoring 8 goals and recording 14 assists.

Kero has always been one of the most well-liked guys in any dressing room. He's easy to talk to, has a low-key personality and has worked extremely hard to prove he belongs in the NHL.

In Chicago, Kero's locker was just a few stalls down from Toews'. The two had a good relationship, so it was no surprise to Kero when the Hawks' captain checked in on him.

"He was genuinely concerned," Kero said. "He said he was texting on behalf of a lot of the guys that were worried about me. It's always good to get that extra support from ex-teammates and just everyone around the whole hockey community.

"So many past players and coaches have reached out. I'm definitely appreciative of that."

After playing in 39 of Dallas' 56 games in 2020-21, Kero's been on a bit of a roller coaster this season. He made the team out of camp, was placed on waivers on Nov. 11, played three games in the AHL and was then recalled to the NHL.

He remains that gritty, versatile fourth-line grinder every team needs.

"Center has been my position most of my career, but last year I was able to add playing on the wing. That's only helped me get more opportunities," said Kero, who spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns in the AHL. "You get out of the NHL for a few years, you're working to get back and you don't know if that chance is going to come again.

"Luckily last year I was able to get back in. Been sticking up here since and just hoping to keep getting as many games as I can to prove that I can play in this league for sure."