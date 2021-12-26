3 and Out: Bears rally from down 10, convert 2-point try to beat Seahawks

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception in the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. The Bears won 25-24. Associated Press

The Bears snapped a three-game losing streak and upset the Seattle Seahawks, 25-24, Sunday in Seattle. Here's what you need to know:

3 moments that mattered

1. Byrd is the word: Following Jimmy Graham's touchdown reception, quarterback Nick Foles hit Damiere Byrd for a highly athletic catch for the go-ahead two point conversion to make it 25-24 Bears with 1:01 left in the game. The Bears truly had nothing else to lose, perhaps just pride, and they made it happen.

2. Not over yet: After forcing a Seattle punt with 3:03 left in the game, the Bears needed to go 80 yards for a game-tying score. Darnell Mooney sparked it with a 30-yard reception -- several yards came after the catch -- and it was aided by a roughing the passer call. The big play sparked the drive, which ended with Graham hauling in his 15-yard touchdown.

3. One step forward, three back: With 12:42 left in the fourth quarter at the Seattle 6-yard-line, Foles converted a gutsy 1-yard sneak to give the Bears first-and-goal. David Montgomery was subsequently stuffed, Foles was sacked and a false start backed the Bears up for third-and-goal on the 17. Foles' next pass was incomplete, forcing Matt Nagy to opt for a 35-yard field goal to make it 24-17 Seahawks with 10:42 left.

3 things that worked

1. Going for the win: In a lost season and all the red-zone baggage in-tow, Nagy trusted his players to go for the win and was rewarded. With a coaching staff on the hot seat and several players perhaps auditioning for new teams next season, it does say something about the offense to pull off the go-ahead score with all the (deserved) negativity surrounding it.

2. Robert Quinn: With his 17th sack of the season to force a Seattle field goal attempt in the fourth quarter (which was missed), Quinn is just half a sack of tying Richard Dent's individual sack team record for a season. Even in a lost season, Quinn's constant motor jumps off the screen.

3. Montgomery: Without their top two quarterbacks active, one figured the Bears would feature Montgomery slightly more than normal with the snow. Montgomery had his fifth rushing touchdown of the season in the second quarter and continued to show his importance to an otherwise broken offense. The stats aren't eye-popping, but Montgomery finished with 45 rushing and 61 receiving yards.

3 things that didn't

1. Stopping Rashaad Penny: It won't matter in the grand scheme of things -- the Bears won the game -- but Penny ran for 135 yards and averaged nearly 8 yards per carry. It wasn't a banner day for the Bears' front seven, but, obviously, they won in spite of it.

2. Red (cold) zone: The Bears continue to make life difficult for themselves in the red zone, a theme all season. In their first trip in the first quarter at the Seattle 4-yard line, Foles had a 2-yard pass completion to Montgomery that resulted in a turnover on downs. That was later rectified with Montgomery's score on the next series. In the fourth quarter, the Bears had first-and-goal at the 5. A stuffed run, sack, false start and incompletion forced a 35-yard field goal. The Bears then rebounded for their go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

3. One net yard: Out of the half, the Bears gained one net yard on five plays. Foles' 8-yard scramble on a clear broken pass play out of the shotgun was the top gain. It's not Nagy's fault for missed blocking assignments on the field or Foles not pulling the trigger fast enough, but it still goes back to demonstrate how broken this offense is, no matter who is at quarterback.

What's next?

The Bears host the New York Giants at Soldier Field at noon Sunday.