Donovan enters protocols, Bulls face some roster decisions

The latest addition to the Bulls' health and protocols list wasn't a player, but head coach Billy Donovan. Assistant Chris Fleming is set to take over as interim coach unless Donovan tests out quickly.

Maybe festive isn't the right word, but it was definitely a training camp atmosphere at the Advocate Center on Christmas Eve.

There were 20 Bulls in the gym -- some playing a full-court game, some honing their skills, other watching from the sideline due to injury.

The only thing missing was head coach Billy Donovan, who joined the long list of Bulls personnel in health and safety protocols Friday. Unless he can test out of protocols before the 10-day isolation period, Donovan could miss five or six games.

The team confirmed assistant Chris Fleming will serve as interim head coach. Fleming joined the Bulls in 2019 under Jim Boylen after a stint with Brooklyn.

If nothing changes before Sunday's home game against Indiana, the Bulls will have 17 players available. That includes 15 on the regular roster, a pair of two-way players and three hardship additions.

Alex Caruso (left foot sprain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left hamstring strain) are out for at least a few days, although Jones did some sprints Friday. Patrick Williams is with the team, but likely done for the year after having wrist surgery.

New arrivals Ersan Ilyasova and Mac McClung could make their Bulls debuts Sunday. Ilyasova said he planned to wear No. 77 in tribute to former Milwaukee Bucks teammate Toni Kukoc, who wore No. 7 during his Bulls career. Troy Brown Jr. is already wearing No. 7 on the current squad.

The 6-foot-9 Ilyasova, 34, spent most of his 13 NBA seasons with the Bucks. He spent a training camp and three games with Donovan in Oklahoma City in 2016 and finished last season with Utah. He's made 883 career 3-point baskets and played in 52 playoff games.

The Turkey native said he was working out at his home in Florida waiting for the phone to ring, so technically he's not coming out of retirement.

"I got a couple opportunities to play overseas, but at this point in my career, I don't feel like to go there," he said Friday. "There were a couple (NBA) teams, but really as soon as Chicago called me, I'm like, 'I'm on board right away.' They're doing well, I'm familiar with the coach. It's a great opportunity."

McClung is planning to wear No. 00. That's not really a tribute to Coby White, who wears No. 0, but he does got back a long way with the Bulls guard.

"I played with Coby in about eighth grade," McClung said. "It was a little travel team. I actually didn't play much. I wasn't very good back then. Coby's always been a really funny guy. I love being around him. Great spirit to him for sure."

The 6-foot-2 McClung is probably still best known for the high-flying mix tapes from his high school days in Gate City, Va. After splitting his college career between Georgetown and Texas Tech, he was playing for the Lakers G-League team and in Las Vegas for the G-League Showcase when the Bulls called.

Some tough roster decisions await the Bulls. In a normal NBA season, it would be routine for the Bulls to release Matt Thomas, their lone player on a non-guaranteed deal, before all contracts become guaranteed for the season on Jan. 10.

Should they use that spot to bring a taller forward onto the roster? Alfonzo McKinnie played well on Monday against Houston and has made 6 of 12 3-point attempts. Or maybe Ilyasova with his veteran experience could be helpful if the Bulls make the playoffs.

It remains to be seen how much playing time McClung gets, but his athletic skills might fit the Bulls' style of play. Or maybe they should hang onto Thomas as a 3-point threat.

McKinnie's second 10-day contract expires on Tuesday. In a normal season, teams can sign a player to two 10-day deals, then must either sign that player for the rest of the season or cut him loose. If McKinnie hits the market, he'll likely be snapped up in a few seconds as teams scramble to sign protocol replacements.

If the Bulls don't have any players enter protocols in the next week, they probably won't be able to sign Ilyasova or McClung to a second 10-day, unless they get rid of another player. Maybe Ilyasova would consider waiting at home for a chance to join the Bulls again later in the season.

So some important decisions await. Playing time, future trips to the protocol list and status of the head coach remain uncertain.

