 

NBA postpones Wednesday's Bulls-Raptors game at United Center

  • Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan moves the ball around Raptors forward OG Anunoby in their October game in Toronto. Wednesday's game at the United Center was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Raptors.

    Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan moves the ball around Raptors forward OG Anunoby in their October game in Toronto. Wednesday's game at the United Center was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Raptors. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 12/22/2021 11:12 AM

You could say Christmas came early for the Bulls.

Wednesday's home game against Toronto was called off by the NBA at 10:35 a.m. after the number of Raptors players in health and safety protocols reached eight.

 

The Raptors flew to Chicago yesterday and were preparing to play with six regulars and five newly-signed hardship additions. But Toronto forward OG Anunoby entered protocols today, according to an ESPN report, prompting the cancellation.

The Bulls were heading into a three-day holiday break, so now they'll have four days off before hosting Indiana on Sunday at the United Center. Next week, the Bulls are scheduled to play five games in seven days.

The Bulls now have three games to make up, two against Toronto plus a home date against Detroit. No games have been rescheduled by the league so far. The Bulls had 10 players in protocols when the two games last week were postponed.

When they take the floor, the Bulls are hoping to be almost back to full strength. Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Alize Johnson, Matt Thomas and Devon Dotson remained in protocols as of Wednesday morning, but there's a chance the first four players listed could return by Sunday.

Alex Caruso (left foot sprain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left hamstring strain) were both listed as out for Wednesday's contest. There were reports the Bulls planned to add two more hardship players, rookie guard Mac McClung and veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova, but the team had not announced any signings as of Wednesday morning.

There have been nine games postponed in the NBA in the past two weeks, including Thursday's Brooklyn at Portland matchup.

