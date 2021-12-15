Beach, Blackhawks reach settlement in sexual assault case

Kyle Beach, seen at right in the TSN interview where he publicly revealed his identity as the player who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the Blackhawks, has reached a settlement with the team.

The Blackhawks and Kyle Beach on Wednesday reached a settlement in Beach's sexual assault case against the team. The parties were going through mediation in an attempt to come to a resolution in a suit in which Beach was seeking in excess of $50,000.

A statement released from Rocky Wirtz, Danny Wirtz and Susan Loggans (Beach's attorney) read: "The parties are pleased to announce that today's mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach. The Blackhawks hope that the resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach.

"As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust."

The Hawks are set to try and settle with "John Doe 2," who was in high school when assaulted by Brad Aldrich, on December 20.

Beach said he was sexually abused by then-video coach Aldrich on May 8 or 9, 2010. In a report released by Jenner & Block, Beach said the incident was "unequivocally" nonconsensual. Aldrich stated the encounter was "entirely consensual."

Beach reported the incident to assistant coach Paul Vincent, who brought it to the attention of senior management. Beach also told his family shortly thereafter.

"My mom cried for days," Beach said during a 25-minute interview with Rick Westhead in late October. "She felt responsible and felt like she should have protected me. We never spoke about it again until very recently."

Beach was drafted 11th overall by the Hawks in 2008 and spent the next two seasons playing in Canada's Western Hockey League (juniors). At the end of the 2009-10 season, Beach was promoted to the Rockford IceHogs, the Hawks' minor league affiliate.

After the IceHogs' season ended he was called up to the Hawks to be a Black Ace. Just weeks later the incident with Aldrich took place.