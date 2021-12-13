Famed White Sox executive Roland Hemond dies at 92

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf escorts Roland Hemond to the podium for an award ceremony in 2003. Daily Herald File Photo

Roland Hemond speaks in July 2011 after receiving the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award during a Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y. Associated Press

Roland Hemond, whose daring moves invigorated a foundering Chicago White Sox franchise to playoff-contending form in 1972, 1977 and 1983, passed away Sunday night.

Hemond, 92, known throughout baseball as one of its greatest ambassadors, died in his sleep at his son Jay's Colorado home.

Hemond's biggest moves prior to the 1972 seasons were acquiring slugger Dick Allen from the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Stan Bahnsen from the New York Yankees. The White Sox pushed the eventual World Series champion Oakland Athletics before being eliminated at the end of September.

One month before the start of spring training in 1983, Hemond acquired infielders Scott Fletcher and Pat Tabler and relievers Dick Tidrow and Randy Martz from the Cubs, with Tabler being dealt to Cleveland for infielder Jerry Dybzinski.

Hemond also supervised the acquisitions of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who won his 300th game with the White Sox, and All-Star shortstop and future manager Ozzie Guillen.

Hemond, a native of Rhode Island, was highly respected as a mentor, visionary and passionate fan of baseball and its employees. Many of Hemond's students advanced to executive roles, such as South Side native David Dombrowski of the Philadelphia Phillies, former Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin and former Cincinnati Reds executive Walt Jocketty.

The Arizona Fall League, which started in 1992 as another showcase for minor league prospects, was founded by Hemond.

Hemond also was a huge proponent for the recognition of scouts, minor league staff members and other nonuniformed personnel.

Last month, Hemond was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Hemond served two stints as Diamondbacks senior executive vice president. Many of Hemond's former co-workers attended the event to honor him.

