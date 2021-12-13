Blackhawks game vs. Calgary postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak on Flames

Boston's John Moore battles with Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm during the third period Saturday in Calgary. Lindholm is one of six Flames now in COVID protocol leading to the postponement of Monday's game against the Blackhawks at the United Center. Associated Press

The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames' next three games -- including Monday night's game against the Blackhawks at the United Center -- after six players and a staff member entered the league's COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.

Additional postponed games include Tuesday's game at Nashville and Thursday's home game against Toronto.

The league said in a news release that the games were postponed due to concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases. The Flames' training facilities were closed until further notice.

Calgary is the third NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two games postponed.

Tickets for Monday's game will be valid for the rescheduled game vs. Calgary which will be announced at a later date.

The Blackhawks will now recognize Marc-Andre Fleury's 500th win milestone before Wednesday's game against Washington at the United Center.

Fans with additional questions can email customerservice@blackhawks.com or call (312) 455-7090.