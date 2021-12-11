 

Dosunmu, newcomer Johnson join Bulls' lengthy protocols list

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Dec. 4.

    Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Dec. 4. Associated press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 12/11/2021 4:30 PM

Two more Bulls players entered health and safety protocols on Saturday, bringing the total to seven players sidelined.

Rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu and newcomer Stanley Johnson joined protocols and are unavailable for Saturday's game in Miami. Meanwhile, the Bulls removed the injury designation from forward Alex Caruso (hamstring) and he is listed as available to play.

 

The Bulls signed Johnson and Chicago native Alfonzo McKinnie from the G-League this week using the NBA's hardship roster exception, which kicks in when a team has four players unavailable. The team released a photo on social media of both players participating in practice on Friday in Miami.

Miami will be short-handed as well on Saturday, with both Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Bam Adebayo (thumb surgery) listed as out. Butler is sill recovering from a hard fall he took in the Nov. 27 game at the United Center.

If nothing else changes, the Bulls will have 11 players available for Saturday's contest, including regular starters Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and Caruso.

Top scorer DeMar DeRozan is in protocols, along with Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Dosunmu and Johnson.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bulls add Chicago native McKinnie as second hardship player
Related Article
Bulls add Chicago native McKinnie as second hardship player
 
Bulls up to five players in protocols as Jones joins list
Related Article
Bulls up to five players in protocols as Jones joins list
 
Thomas becomes fourth Bulls player in health and safety protocols
Related Article
Thomas becomes fourth Bulls player in health and safety protocols
 
Donovan says Caruso may return to Bulls sooner than expected
Related Article
Donovan says Caruso may return to Bulls sooner than expected
 
Illini plan to honor Bulls rookie Dosunmu on Jan. 6
Related Article
Illini plan to honor Bulls rookie Dosunmu on Jan. 6
 
Beating Cavs proves to be too tall a task for shorthanded Bulls
Related Article
Beating Cavs proves to be too tall a task for shorthanded Bulls
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 