Dosunmu, newcomer Johnson join Bulls' lengthy protocols list

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Dec. 4. Associated press

Two more Bulls players entered health and safety protocols on Saturday, bringing the total to seven players sidelined.

Rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu and newcomer Stanley Johnson joined protocols and are unavailable for Saturday's game in Miami. Meanwhile, the Bulls removed the injury designation from forward Alex Caruso (hamstring) and he is listed as available to play.

The Bulls signed Johnson and Chicago native Alfonzo McKinnie from the G-League this week using the NBA's hardship roster exception, which kicks in when a team has four players unavailable. The team released a photo on social media of both players participating in practice on Friday in Miami.

Miami will be short-handed as well on Saturday, with both Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Bam Adebayo (thumb surgery) listed as out. Butler is sill recovering from a hard fall he took in the Nov. 27 game at the United Center.

If nothing else changes, the Bulls will have 11 players available for Saturday's contest, including regular starters Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and Caruso.

Top scorer DeMar DeRozan is in protocols, along with Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Dosunmu and Johnson.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports