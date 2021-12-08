Bears QB Fields will start Sunday at Green Bay

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to start Sunday night at Green Bay. Associated Press

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to return to action after battling through a rib injury, head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. Fields is expected to start Sunday in Green Bay.

Nagy said Fields' injury is fully healed. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is dealing with a left hand injury, and it's unclear at this point if Dalton or Nick Foles will be the backup on Sunday.

Fields hasn't played since a Nov. 21 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He exited that game in the second half and did not return. Fields sat out against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day and against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Fields did return to practice last week in a limited capacity.