Dalton will start for Bears Sunday against Arizona

Andy Dalton starts at quarterback for the Bears against Arizona Sunday, coach Matt Nagy said Friday. Nick Foles will be the backup. Associated Press

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field, coach Matt Nagy said Friday. Justin Fields will sit out his second consecutive game due to a rib injury. Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback.

Fields has been limited in practice all week by the injury. Returning to practice was a good sign after the rookie sat out all of last week. Fields has not played in a game since injuring his ribs Nov. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field.

"Progress is definitely a good word for him," Nagy said of Fields. "Being able to get out there in practice and throw the ball around and get used to doing the common stuff that you do, now the biggest thing is to understand the pain management and how things feel."

Dalton played well enough to win in Detroit, throwing for 317 yards with one touchdown and one interception on 24-for-39 passing. He guided the Bears' offense 69 yards on the final possession to set up a game-winning field goal for kicker Cairo Santos.

In other injury news, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf) have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Fields is officially listed as doubtful, as is receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring).

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Smith returned to practice Friday for the first time since injuring his hamstring against the Lions.