Pitcher Stroman uses Twitter to announce he'll be joining Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have reached an agreement with free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. Associated Press

Mets free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman is headed to the North Side.

The source is Stroman himself. He sent out several tweets on the subject Wednesday, starting with a simple "Chicago!"

Stroman quickly added, "Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities, culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front of one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let's get to work.

"Wrigley Field is the only big league stadium I haven't pitched at in my career. Crazy. Can't wait to call it home."

Stroman, 30, is a right-handed starting pitcher. Last season for the Mets, he went 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 179 innings pitched.

The Long Island native was a first-round draft pick by Toronto in 2012 out of Duke University. His best season was in 2017 for the Blue Jays when he posted a 13-9 record with 3.09 ERA. He was traded to the Mets midway through the 2019 season and opted out of the shortened 2020 campaign.

He was an AL All-Star in 2019, finished eighth in Cy Young voting and won a gold glove in 2017, and started five postseason games with the Blue Jays.

Adding Stroman would figure to give the Cubs a starting rotation of Kyle Hendricks, Wade Miley, Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Stroman, with Alec Mills and Keegan Thompson as potential starting depth.

Before tweeting about joining the Cubs, Stroman tweeted at Alzolay, who replied to a Stroman reference with popcorn emojis.

"You ready to deal all year in front of that unbelievable Wrigley crowd my bro?" Stroman tweeted to Alzolay. "Let's get to work!"

There wasn't an immediate report about Stroman's contract. A good comparison might be Toronto lefty Robbie Ray, who signed with Seattle for $115 million over five years, after winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2021.

