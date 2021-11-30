White Sox sign Graveman to 3-year, $24 million contract

The White Sox signed reliever Kendall Graveman, adding depth to their bullpen. Associated Press

With Michael Kopech heading to the starting rotation, Craig Kimbrel on the trade block and Ryan Tepera a free agent, the White Sox have obvious needs in the bullpen.

They addressed the issue Tuesday, officially signing Kendall Graveman to a three-year, $24 million contract.

"Kendall is a veteran who provides us with end-of-game bullpen depth and an ability to induce groundballs," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He's a high character guy and a great teammate who will fit well within our clubhouse and bullpen."

Graveman was a combined 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 10 saves in 53 games with the Mariners and Astros last season. The 30-year-old righty also had 11 holds and 61 strikeouts in 56 innings.

In 30 appearances with Seattle, Graveman was 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 10 saves. Traded to the Astros on July 27, he was 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 7 holds in 23 games with Houston.

Graveman pitched in 3 games against the White Sox in the playoffs and allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks in 3 innings.

Selected by the Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2013 draft out of Mississippi State, Graveman is 29-33 with a 4.15 ERA in 147 games with Toronto, Oakland, Seattle and Houston.

He was a starter his first five seasons before moving to the bullpen with the Mariners in 2020.