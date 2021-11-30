White Sox sign Graveman to 3-year, $24 million contract
With Michael Kopech heading to the starting rotation, Craig Kimbrel on the trade block and Ryan Tepera a free agent, the White Sox have obvious needs in the bullpen.
They addressed the issue Tuesday, officially signing Kendall Graveman to a three-year, $24 million contract.
"Kendall is a veteran who provides us with end-of-game bullpen depth and an ability to induce groundballs," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He's a high character guy and a great teammate who will fit well within our clubhouse and bullpen."
Graveman was a combined 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 10 saves in 53 games with the Mariners and Astros last season. The 30-year-old righty also had 11 holds and 61 strikeouts in 56 innings.
In 30 appearances with Seattle, Graveman was 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 10 saves. Traded to the Astros on July 27, he was 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 7 holds in 23 games with Houston.
Graveman pitched in 3 games against the White Sox in the playoffs and allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks in 3 innings.
Selected by the Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2013 draft out of Mississippi State, Graveman is 29-33 with a 4.15 ERA in 147 games with Toronto, Oakland, Seattle and Houston.
He was a starter his first five seasons before moving to the bullpen with the Mariners in 2020.