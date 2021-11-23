Matt Nagy says report he will be fired after Thursday's game is 'not accurate'

LAKE FOREST -- Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that a report speculating about his job status is "not accurate."

Rumors swirled on social media and the internet after a report surfaced that Thursday could be Nagy's final game as the head coach, win or lose.

The Bears are scheduled to face the Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in a Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. The team faces a quick, four-day turnaround following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Asked if he had assurances that he would coach out the remainder of the season, Nagy said, "My focus is on these players and Detroit."

Whether or not Thursday is Nagy's last game, what can be agreed upon is that Tuesday was a public relations debacle for the Bears.

The team did not address the report with any sort of statement or news release. Instead, it held Tuesday's media availability as previously scheduled. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was first at the podium, and was put in the uncomfortable position of answering questions about his boss's job status.

Tabor said he knew nothing of any reports circulating online.

"I want to work for this guy," Tabor said of Nagy. "Love him to death and he's the head football coach of the Chicago Bears. He's going to help lead us to a win on Thursday. To me, there's no story at all."

This much is true: When chaos reigns and all anyone is talking about on sports talk radio is the head coach's job status, it should not fall to the special teams coordinator to answer questions first.

This much appears to also be true: Nagy will coach Thursday in Detroit.

Nagy has coached the Bears since 2018. He has a 31-27 record in three and a half seasons, which includes two playoff appearances. The honeymoon period ended following a 12-4 season in 2018. The Bears went 8-8 in each of the next two seasons. They are currently mired in a five-game losing streak and stuck at 3-7 on the 2021 season, ahead of only the winless Lions in the NFC North division.

During Nagy's tenure, the Bears have suffered through long losing streaks in each of the past three seasons. They lost four straight in 2019, putting a damper on a 3-1 start. They lost six consecutive last season, before rallying to grab the seventh playoff spot in the NFC with an 8-8 record. Now a five-game losing streak in 2021 is testing the resolve of Bears fans yet again.

Many fans were calling for Nagy to lose his job last year, particularly as the calendar turned from November to December and the team's losing streak persisted. Instead, chairman George McCaskey and president/CEO Ted Phillips announced on Jan. 13 that Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace would remain in their positions for the 2021 season. At the time, they would not say how long Pace and Nagy's contracts lasted for.

Drafting quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the spring gave Bears fans a jolt that they hadn't had in a while. But the management of Fields -- from starting Andy Dalton in Week 1 to the game plan when Fields did eventually start -- has only led to more questions about whether Nagy is the best man for the job.

Since the team was formed in 1920, the organization has never fired a coach midseason. Nagy and the 2021 season is testing that.