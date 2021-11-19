Report: Khalil Mack needs season-ending surgery on his foot

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack walks off the field after losing to the Green Bay Packers. Mack needs season-ending surgery on his foot, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting. Associated Press/Oct. 17, 2021

LAKE FOREST -- Khalil Mack appears to be on his way to injured reserve.

The Bears' Pro Bowl pass rusher will need season-ending surgery on his foot, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mack hasn't played or practiced since the Oct. 24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's a significant blow for the Bears' defense. Mack has been the team's best defender since general manager Ryan Pace traded multiple first-round draft picks for him 2018.

In seven games this season, Mack has six sacks and a fumble recovery. His presence is felt much more on the field than the stat sheet necessarily indicates. He wreaks havoc on offenses even when he doesn't sack the quarterback.

The team has already brought in reinforcements. The Bears officially signed veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin to the practice squad earlier Friday.

The team also announced that inside linebacker Danny Trevathan is going on injured reserve with a knee injury. Per league rules, because this is Trevathan's second stint on IR, he will be done for the season.

The Bears also promoted outside linebacker Cassius Marsh onto the active roster from the practice squad.

Irvin, 34, joins the Bears for his 10th NFL season. He most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, but tore his ACL in Week 2. He has not played in an NFL game since.

Irvin is a former first-round draft pick of the Seahawks. They selected him 15th overall in 2012. He won the Super Bowl in 2014 with Seattle. He played three season with the Oakland Raiders from 2016-18. Then came stints with Atlanta in 2018 and Carolina in 2019 before his second stint with Seattle last year.

He has 52 career sacks, 16 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He recorded a career-high 8.5 sacks in 13 games with Carolina in 2019.

It's unclear how quickly Irvin will be ready to play. He hasn't played in more than a year and is coming off a major injury. It wouldn't be a surprise if he remains on the practice squad at least for a little while.