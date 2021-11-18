Ravens QB Jackson misses practice due to illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

LAKE FOREST -- The Bears are still dealing with numerous injuries this week as they return to practice following their bye week.

But the big news to monitor over the next several days is in Baltimore, where quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second consecutive day of practice due to an illness. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the illness is not COVID-19.

If that's the case, it's probably minor. If Jackson misses a third straight day Friday, however, alarm bells are going to be ringing in Baltimore. Jackson has previously missed two other practices this season due to illness, once in Week 3 and once in Week 6, per the Baltimore Sun. Jackson hasn't missed a game all season.

The Bears and Ravens will square off at noon Sunday at Soldier Field.

Meanwhile in Chicago, outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) remains out and has not participated since the Bears' played Tampa Bay on Oct. 24.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (back) also sat out practice Thursday.

In positive news, safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited capacity. Jackson hadn't played or practiced since injuring his hamstring against the 49ers on Oct. 31. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) was also listed as limited Thursday.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (knee) returned to full participation Thursday after being limited a day earlier.