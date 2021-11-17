Jim O'Donnell: Alderman's plan for Chicago to buy Bears is a non-starter

The Bears defeated Cincinnati in the home opener Sept. 19 at Soldier Field. Associated Press

WHO CAN FORGET WHEN Daniel Burnham -- the great Chicago urban planner -- almost said, "Make no little nonsense?"

Alderman George Cardenas, one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's City Council floor leaders, is apparently all in on that unstated notion.

He is the Southwest Side politico pushing for a feasibility study about the city or its residents buying the Bears to keep them from moving to Arlington Heights.

To save time and taxpayer money about Cardenas and his "feasibility study," here's a fast-forwarded conclusion:

Forget about it.

Lo siento.

THAT'S NOT TO SAY that if Lightfoot and cohorts truly want to think creatively about taking a legitimate shot at keeping the Monsters within city limits it couldn't be done.

As a matter of fact, if they want to forward $500K to Insouciant Inc., 60004, there's a bearded suburban Rodin more than willing to take a brief leave from dot-dot-dotting to consult and even generate a more realistic and fun "feasibility study."

Jerry Reinsdorf has always been fond of saying, "There are ways of getting things done."

As a bonus-plus, once that "feasibility study" is done and all tabs are paid, the CEO of Insouciant Inc. will even send Mayor Lightfoot and Alderman Cardenas a series of signed picture postcards from Montserrat, Mykonos and other exotic ports o' hang.

IN THE INTERIM, the effort to get the Chicago Bears into the new George S. Halas Stadium at 3-6 Matt Nagy Drive is far from done.

Some might even say the initiative remains at even money:

It'll happen or it won't.

But if the bet is between the Bears to Arlington Heights or the McCaskey-Ryan-McKenna triumvirate selling to a Green Bay Packers citizen-style flock shepherded by Alderman George Cardenas, CB/AH is on the board at 1-to-infinity.

Even Daniel Burnham would likely tell Cardenas, "Don't make me laugh."

STREET-BEATIN': Now Scottie Pippen is trying to steer book-promo interviewers away from excessive questioning about his relationship with Michael Jordan ("Unguarded," Simon and Schuster, $28). That's like James Brolin pushing a tell-all with no mention of Barbra Streisand. ...

Biggest drama of Northwestern-Purdue at Wrigley Field Saturday will be if NU staff gets the full 100-yard field drawn inside the compact confines (BTN, 11 a.m.). Former A.D. Jim Phillips and crew blew it against Illinois back in 2010 when only the west end zone could be utilized. ...

CBS has settled on the Bears-Ravens as its "A" selection in Sunday's noon NFL window. That means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call to 46% of the nation and unpredictable Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson will get to see what young legs can do if Justin Fields is let loose. ...

Adam Amin is affording Stacey King every opportunity to up his game as Bulls TV analyst. (King certainly knows the Bulls; it's the night-by-night opponents that require concentrated tablet-to-tongue prep work.) ...

The Chicago sports media community is mourning the sudden passing of Mark Farina. A whole lot of national anthems ago, he was one of the most likable among the many young pups chasing the major action. A wake is 3-9 p.m. Thursday at Salerno's Gatewood Chapel, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. ...

Loyola's defection to the Atlantic 10 is a TV revenue gain for Steve Watson and the Ramblers and a major-market loss for the Missouri Valley Conference. (The Valley, operating out of secondary and tertiary cities, was once the mightiest college basketball conference in the land, around the time the Russians led The Space Race.) ...

The first visit of the Blackhawks to the Seattle Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena Wednesday reminded of a few years back when Jeremy Roenick was the point man for a Chicago-based group trying to bring the NHL to Space Needle City. (Arena naming rights are now owned by Jeff Bezos and Amazon, meaning home players get tightly monitored bathroom breaks.) ...

The ghost of Woodie Held must be relieved to know the Cleveland MLB team has settled a dispute with a local roller derby team and can now legally proceed as "The Guardians." Really clever -- but what about the Cleveland Flown Overs? Or the Rust Belters? In a Rin Tin Tin flip, how about the Cleveland Cavalry? ...

Authoritative Taylor Bell says St. Rita superback Kaleb Brown and Catholic League recruiting will be too much for Prospect in Saturday's 7A semifinal at Doyle Stadium in Chicago. "Mustangs 30, Prospect 14," Bell projected, adding, "Brown will be the next great wide receiver in the history of Ohio State." ...

And interim Blackhawks coach Derek "Fresh Air" King, asked his thoughts about long road trips: "You mean before or after I was married?"

