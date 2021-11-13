Girls volleyball: Metea Valley rallies to win Class 4A state title
NORMAL -- Not even the most stored girls volleyball program in state history could derail the Metea Valley express on the campus of Illinois State University Saturday night.
Mother McAuley has more state championships (15) than the Aurora high school has years of existence.
But the Mustangs capped an extraordinary postseason run by winning its 24th consecutive match on a stage unlike any other.
After spotting the Mighty Macs a double-digit victory in the opening set, the Mustangs' defense was the central difference as Metea Valley had 62 digs against the Macs' vaunted offensive attack.
When the final McAuley kill attempt sailed wide of the left sideline, Metea Valley earned the first state championship for any sport for either gender with a 15-25, 25-18, 25-17 triumph.
No team had ever even reached a supersectional until the volleyball squad beat Plainfield North at the Oswego East sectional 17 days ago.
"We showed them what a public school could do," said Metea Valley junior superstar Kira Hutson, who sat out the pandemic-shortened season last year.
Hutson led both teams with 15 kills and added 12 digs.
Annabelle Troy, who had a back-row kill to give the Mustangs (39-2) match point, also had 12 digs.
Morgan Rank, the Mustangs' Alabama-bound libero, had a match-high 15 digs.
Regan Holmer complemented Hutson with 7 kills, several of which had major implications.
"It was amazing on both sides," Metea Valley coach Dave McDonald said of the team's defensive effort. "The whole season has been about resilience."
"We all just trust each other," said Troy, on the Mustangs' defense. "It was great for me to do that (the penultimate point) for the team. On defense, we all make sure we stay disciplined and do our jobs."