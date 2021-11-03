How can Bears make use of Allen Robinson's talents?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

The trade deadline came and went Tuesday, and it was a quiet afternoon at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

The Bears weren't involved in any moves and their key veterans on expiring contracts remain members of the team. That includes receiver Allen Robinson.

Approaching the deadline, fans speculated rampantly on social media whether Robinson would be involved in a deal. Since Week 1, Robinson hasn't caught more than 4 passes in a game. Outside of the Week 1 game in Los Angeles -- when he caught 6 passes for 35 yards on 11 targets -- Robinson hasn't seen double-digit targets in a game.

Following back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Robinson's usage has plummeted in 2021. His 63 yards against Detroit in Week 4 marks his season high. In eight games, he has caught 26 passes for 271 yards and 1 touchdown. Second-year receiver Darnell Mooney has seen more targets (53) than Robinson (44), particularly since Justin Fields took over at quarterback.

"Right now, when you look at our offense as a whole, that ball is really going everywhere instead of really being isolated," said wide receivers coach Mike Furrey. "It's the nature beast and it's just one of those things."

The thinking -- at least among some fans and media -- was that the Bears' offense, with a rookie quarterback, isn't utilizing Robinson properly, and the team looks unlikely to sign him to a long-term contract anyway. So why not shop him at the trade deadline and see what assets he might return?

Instead, Robinson had a quiet Tuesday. He said he had no discussions with Bears management about a potential trade.

"No, besides seeing anything when I checked Twitter, nothing like that," Robinson said. "I didn't have any (discussions). You know what I'm saying? Nothing really came of -- nothing really led me to thinking that."

Robinson is playing on a one-year franchise tag deal worth just under $18 million.

With cap constraints looming next year and a number of players needing new deals or extensions, it's going to be hard to find that kind of cap room for Robinson in 2022. The team could use the franchise tag on him again, but it will cost even more to do so a second time.

For the immediate future, any potential extension is now a discussion for after the season. Robinson is going to be a member of the Bears through the 2021 season. So the more pressing matter is how can they make use of his talents?

Asked Wednesday if he was surprised by his lack of production through eight games, Robinson flat out said, "Yeah."

"You never, I guess, know," he said. "But I mean, at this point in time in the season, if somebody had told me this is where it would be at, I would have bet heavily against that."

He has been bothered by an ankle injury for much of the season, but it hasn't been bad enough to keep him out of games.

By all accounts, there are no issues in chemistry with Robinson and Fields. Furrey said he can see their chemistry working well in practice and in games when they have chances to connect.

Back in Week 4, Robinson caught a pass from Fields down the right sideline. After the play, Fields told Robinson something to the effect of: You didn't think I was going to throw that, did you?

Fields needs no reminding that Robinson is open, even when it looks like he isn't. He's well aware of that, and Robinson said he feels no need to mention it to the quarterback.

"I don't think it's really a Justin thing to say he wants to get me going or whatever," Robinson said. "He's out there playing and he's out there playing and reacting on what he sees and what's being called. But for the opportunities that we feel like we have, we definitely try to capitalize on those things."

Unlocking the sleeping giant that is Allen Robinson could take this Bears offense to another level. But there have been precious few indications that they're on the verge of doing so.