Kane out of COVID protocol, could play tonight for Blackhawks

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane is out of COVID protocol and could play tonight against Ottawa. Associated Press

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane came out of COVID protocol Monday and could play tonight against Ottawa at the United Center.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said Kane's presence at the morning skate was "unexpected" and that the forward still has to pass a couple of tests before he can be cleared to play.

The 0-7-2 Hawks are off to the worst start in franchise history. Kane, who has 1 goal and 4 assists, missed the last four games.

If Kane can play it would obviously a big boost.

"The type of chances he creates are pretty high end," Colliton said. "So whenever we get him in, that'll be a big boost. Obviously just for the guys to see him on the ice means we're moving in the right direction."

Said defenseman Calvin de Haan: "He's a leader on this team, and he's an all-time great. It's good to see him back out there and glad he's healthy."

Not easy

Coach Jeremy Colliton was asked how he's been dealing with the Hawks' winless start.

"When you're at the highest level, when you're winning, life is great. There's no better spot to be in the NHL," Colliton said. "And when you're losing it eats you up -- and it should.

"Together -- the coaches, the players, our group here -- we're doing everything we can to climb out of it. We've played better than our record, but ultimately we've got to push that much further to turn it. Once we do turn it, right away (go) get some wins."

Slap shots

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net for the Hawks tonight vs. the Senators. ... Coach Jeremy Colliton did not have an update on Tyler Johnson, who is out with a neck injury.