Girls volleyball: Wheaton Warrenville South sweeps Glenbard West

Wheaton Warrenville South's Lauren Coyne (13) celebrates with teammates after defeating Glenbard West in the first game of Monday's Class 4A sectional semifinal in Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Continuing their postseason tradition, senior Lily Huntzinger and her Wheaton Warrenville South girls volleyball teammates had pink hair for Monday's Class 4A Bartlett sectional semifinal against Glenbard West.

"It's just been pink or purple because it stands out the most," Huntzinger said.

At the service line, Huntzinger continued another tradition for the Tigers -- stepping up come playoff time.

Lily Huntzinger She collected a personal-best eight aces and 15 service points, including the match's final five points that secured a 25-10, 25-23 WW South victory.

The Tigers (28-10), the sectional's No. 2 seed, will meet top-seeded Willowbrook (36-1) in Wednesday's sectional final.

"I've struggled sometimes getting my serves over so I just tried to stay consistent and think about my team," Huntzinger said. "We've had a lot of games that have gone into three sets. I just wanted to get the win and go home and celebrate with my team."

No. 3 seed Glenbard West (26-12) appeared intent on forcing that third set by taking a 23-19 lead, but after a WW South timeout and service error, Huntzinger served back-to-back aces, sophomore Rebecca Bellows delivered a kill and Huntzinger notched two more aces to end the match.

"(Huntzinger) had a couple of great service runs for us. obviously the one at the end was huge," WW South coach Bill Schreier said. "It's one of those where people are (thinking), 'oh, she's a middle and she's going to go ahead and serve' but she's been serving aggressively all season long. It was nice for her to put it all together when it matters most."

Huntzinger also had a team-best six digs. Other WW South standouts included seniors Darby Harris (24 assists, 5 digs) and Taylor Olsen (4 digs), freshman Lauren Coyne (7 kills), Bellows (6 kills, 4 digs), sophomore Maddy Mlady (4 kills, 3 blocks) and junior Lilly King (6 kills).

Glenbard West leaders included sophomore Avery Herbert (6 kills, 6 service points) and Marin Johnson (7 digs), seniors Megan Pihlstrom (5 kills) and Makayla Webber (2 kills) and juniors Katherine Creswell (10 assists, 2 aces) and Demi Carpio (4 digs).

The result ended the coaching career of Glenbard West's retiring Pete Mastandrea after 16 seasons. Mastandrea reached 400 career victories Oct. 16 during Glenbard East's Autumnfest Tournament. Glenbard West finished second in 4A in 2015.

"Unfortunately it's time to be preparing for exit interviews, checking out banquets and a bunch of goodbyes. It's going to be hard for me but I feel great about where we are as a program. It's going to get turned over to better hands," Mastandrea said.

Pihlstrom and Webber were the only seniors among the 10 Hilltoppers who played Monday.

"I think we showed that we were pretty young," Mastandrea said. "Now the younger kids can see what it takes to play at this level. This program will be fine when I leave."

Somewhat appropriately, the end came at the hands of another legendary coach and class act whose teams have finished second in 4A in 2019 and fourth in2002.

"He's a great guy. Huge fan of him. We've known each other for a real, real long time," Schreier said. "It's bittersweet for sure. Volleyball lost a good one tonight."

During the Tigers' 2019 state run, Huntzinger and senior Reese Kelly were on the bench. Now the setter, Harris actually is the only remaining significant player from that lineup, collecting 619 digs as a back-row juggernaut.

"I'm not surprised at all (about this season). I knew that our team had it in us," Huntzinger said. "We have the right players to get to state even -- knock on wood. And we all are really close and really good friends so that's kind of what we play for."

Glenbard West still trailed 9-5 in the second set but took its first lead at 20-17 after three points served by Creswell, the last two aces. Back-to-back Pihlstrom kills with Herbert serving opened the 23-19 advantage.

"Definitely in the huddle after losing 25-10, we knew this is it. I'm really proud of the effort we put out," Pihlstrom said.

"It's not fun (with Mastandrea retiring). He's handling it really well. It's unfortunate but at the same time he's had a good 16 years here and I'm sure Tina (his wife) is happy that he's finally coming home before 8 o'clock."