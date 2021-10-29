Report: Wirtz wants Aldrich's name removed from Stanley Cup

 

  • Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Philadelphia.

    Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Philadelphia. Associated Press/June 9, 2010

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 10/29/2021 11:19 AM

Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich's name from the Stanley Cup, ESPN is reporting.

Aldrich, a former video coach, is accused of sexually assaulting former player Kyle Beach during the team's run to the 2010 Stanley Cup.

 

The letter comes days after the law firm Jenner & Block released the findings of their four-month investigation into 2010 sexual assault allegations made by former player Kyle Beach against Aldrich.

In the report, Beach said the incident was "unequivocally" nonconsensual. Aldrich stated the encounter was "entirely consensual."

Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned Tuesday after the report was released.

Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville resigned from the Florida Panthers on Thursday, hours after meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

