Help could be on the way at tackle with Bears rookie Borom returning to practice

Bears rookie tackle Larry Borom, who has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury, has returned to practice. Borom, 22, was a fifth-round draft pick last spring. He injured his ankle in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been on injured reserve since. Associated Press

When Bears right tackle Elijah Wilkinson went on the reserve/COVID-19 list hours before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, the team turned to backup tackle Lachavious Simmons.

The 25-year-old former seventh-round draft pick looked unprepared to face a dominant Buccaneers pass rush. That's because he was. Veteran left tackle Jason Peters told the media earlier this week that Simmons hadn't seen many reps at right tackle throughout the week of practice.

Simmons was put into a bad situation, and it resulted in a poor performance, with head coach Matt Nagy benching Simmons before halftime. Everyone on the Bears offensive line felt for the guy.

"That's L.C.'s first game, on the road, against a very talented defensive line," center Sam Mustipher said. "I'm not making excuses for him, but the task is tough."

Wilkinson remains on the COVID-19 list this week. He is the backup to starting right tackle Germain Ifedi, who is out with a knee injury. The good news, however, is that reinforcements could be on the way.

Rookie tackle Larry Borom, who has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury, has returned to practice. Borom, 22, was a fifth-round draft pick last spring. He injured his ankle in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been on injured reserve since.

Borom technically remains on IR for now. Once he returns to practice, as he did Wednesday, he has a 21-day window to return to the active roster.

The challenge will be seeing if Borom has the conditioning to step into a game this quickly.

"He's been working his tail off, trying to get back," running back Khalil Herbert said. "And he's probably out there enjoying it. ... He's been fired up, trying to get back."

Since Borom remains on injured reserve, technically, he has not been made available to the media. Fellow rookie tackle Teven Jenkins was also spotted at practice Thursday, but remains a nonparticipant. Jenkins is on IR with a back injury.

Borom played primarily at right tackle in college at Missouri. He worked at left tackle during training camp in August and started the season as Peters' backup at left tackle. He injured his ankle playing left tackle after Peters suffered an injury in the Week 1 game.

Whether it happens this week against San Francisco or in the near future, it appears Borom might earn a chance at right tackle. There could be a window of opportunity for him. As long as Ifedi remains out, that position is in flux. Even after Ifedi returns, he's certainly not the long-term answer. The Bears could feel inclined to see what Borom can do.

Aside from conditioning, his ability to adapt to adjustments that the Bears offense has made over the last six weeks will be key.

"We've put in a lot more adjustments to different defensive looks," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. "Can he hear those calls from (right guard) James Daniels and quickly make the adjustment and see the defense change? Is he up to speed in that sense? Because doing it and having adjustments happen quickly is a lot different in person than just standing, watching at practice."

Mustipher knows a thing or two about taking advantage of an opportunity. Just last year, he was a practice squad player who most fans knew little about. Now he has started 14 consecutive games at center for the Bears, including last year's playoff game.

"This is a league of attrition," Mustipher said. "Over time guys are going to get banged up, nicked up and the guys who continue to work, continue to be persistent, day in and day out, come into the building every day, be the same guy and try to get better, those are the guys who stick around."

That's what it will take for Borom to earn -- and keep -- a spot in the lineup.