Girls volleyball: Kaneland cruises to regional title

The stark difference between Kaneland's opening sets during Tuesday and Thursday's regional volleyball matches could not have not been more apparent.

During Tuesday's regional semifinal against Glenbard South, the Knights struggled to play the standard of volleyball they've played all season and lost.

By Thursday against Sycamore, that first set dud was a distant memory.

"It was all mental [on Tuesday]. We came out a little bit scared and we came out today, we knew what we had to do and we just got it done," Kaneland senior outside Maddie Buckley said following the Knights' triumphant 25-14, 25-16 victory over Sycamore to capture the Class 3A Glenbard South regional title.

The Knights (33-3) swept both regular season matches against the Spartans (24-12) and saved their best for last to capture their fourth regional title since 2016. The 2020 season did not have a state series, but the Knights won titles in 2018 and 2019.

"Totally different from 15 unforced errors the first set [Tuesday] compared to three for a whole match [Thursday]," Knights coach Cynthia Violett said. "It's a big difference. I think they came out ready to play; they were hungry. I think the nerves got out of them. We had some heart-to-hearts the last couple days, so I think that helped."

Kaneland advanced to face Crystal Lake South in the sectional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Sycamore High School.

"It was really cool, especially not getting that last year and not getting any sort of state [series]," Kaneland junior setter Mia Kane said about raising the regional plaque. "[Me] being younger, too, looking up to [the current seniors] and seeing they got to do that their sophomore year [in 2019], that was really cool to get that experience with that with them."

The Spartans were vying for their first regional title since 2015.

"We've seen this team plenty," said Buckley, a Ball State recruit. "We know what they're going to do. We just executed and I am so proud of every single person on this team."

The Knights gained separation with 5-0 run in the middle of the first set to build a seven-point lead at 14-7 and cruised the rest of the way with Buckley (12 kills and an ace), Meghan O'Sullivan (six kills), and Kane (two kills) leading the way.

The formula for Kaneland was seemingly simple: control the opposing serve, set it up for whoever was ready for it and throw it down. Rinse, repeat.

"It doesn't have to be crazy. We just did the simple things better and that's all you got to do to win a game," said Buckley.

"We also really emphasized that every point is important, but none of them are special," Buckley continued. "And, that really helped us ... That first set [on Tuesday], all those points [fell] and we're like 'Oh, dang, we're down; this is really important; no, it's not, it is important, but it's not special and that is what won us this game today."

Kaneland never relinquished the lead in the second set. The Knights were boosted by a pair of 4-0 runs in the middle of the set to build an 18-10 advantage, which was powered by Kane and Buckley. Sycamore would steal a point or two on a Knights service or attack error, but couldn't sustain a run it needed to stave off the Knights down the stretch.

Caylee Sharkey had five kills and Hannah Ekstrom three kills for the Spartans.

"I'm extremely proud of my girls. We had a goal set in mind to go as far as we possibly can, both in conference and both [in] the playoffs. I think we did that," Sycamore coach Jennifer Charles said. "It wasn't our day today. Kaneland is a very good team. I think the way we played does not represent how our team is, so overall, I'm pleased with the fight and effort they did all year."

"I'm extremely proud of my seniors: Faith Feuerbach, Hannah Ekstrom, Andrea Foulk, [and] Caylee Sharkey of how they took that leadership role and put our team on their backs and were determined to have a better season than we had the last following year," Charles continued. "Overall, as a coach, I couldn't be more pleased."