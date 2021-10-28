Girls volleyball: Crystal Lake South rallies for regional crown

The Crystal Lake South girls volleyball team poses for photos after beating Woodstock North during their Class 3A Boylan Regional championship volleyball match at Boylan Catholic High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Rockford. Crystal Lake South won in three sets. Matthew Apgar/mapgar@shawmedia.com

Crystal Lake South libero Alyssa Zagroba celebrates a point against Woodstock North during their Class 3A Boylan Regional championship volleyball match at Boylan Catholic High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Rockford. Crystal Lake South won in three sets. Matthew Apgar/mapgar@shawmedia.com

Crystal Lake South's Faith Gruenwald sets the ball up for her teammates during their Class 3A Boylan Regional championship volleyball match against Woodstock North at Boylan Catholic High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Rockford. Crystal Lake South won in three sets. Matthew Apgar/mapgar@shawmedia.com

Crystal Lake South libero Alyssa Zagroba, left, and Jessie Proszenyak celebrate a point against Woodstock North during their Class 3A Boylan Regional championship volleyball match at Boylan Catholic High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Rockford. Crystal Lake South won in three sets. Matthew Apgar/mapgar@shawmedia.com

Crystal Lake South's volleyball team focused on the positives despite a first-set loss to Woodstock North in Thursday's Class 3A Boylan regional final.

"Our coach [Jorie Fontana] just said that she was proud of us because we ended up keeping the score so close," sophomore outside hitter Gabby Wire said after the Gators nearly overcame a seven-point deficit in the first. "We knew in our hearts that we were going to absolutely work our butts off in the second set because we wanted it so bad.

"It was a tough [first set], and it was a really great match. [North] didn't quit, but we really wanted it. Even on the bus ride, we really prepared ourselves mentally like, 'We're not going to end here. We want to keep going.' "

South's blocking improved greatly in the second set and the Gators kept pushing in the third. The result was a thrilling 23-25, 25-9, 25-23 win over the Thunder and the program's first regional title since 2015.

The No. 2-seeded Gators (31-5) advance to play top-seeded Kaneland in a Sycamore Sectional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday. No. 3-seeded North, which was going for its third straight regional title, finished 26-9 and set the program record for wins in a season.

Fontana thought the end of the first set was crucial for the confidence of the Gators. South trailed 24-17 before finding some offensive rhythm and nearly coming back to top the Thunder.

"That run at the end of the first was huge for us," Fontana said. "I told them to keep swinging, start being aggressive, start having some fun, and start doing the things that made you love volleyball. And they just battled right back.

"We carried that energy into the second and third sets and made sure we were taking cares of tips and rolls, because it felt like [North] was really trying to get us on our heels. And our blocking improved like crazy."

After easily taking the second set, the Gators found themselves in another tight battle with the Thunder in the third. South led 15-11 but North eventually took a 17-15 lead. The teams were tied at 17, 18, 19, 20 and 23 points before the decisive points.

Senior middle blocker Megan Langdon's kill gave the Gators a 24-23 lead and South won the match on a hitting error by North.

"I think we almost expected to come out here and be the better team, and [North] obviously showed that they were going to fight," Langdon said. "We made a lot of mistakes in the first [set], but we all just came together and worked together to fix them.

"Volleyball has never been my main sport, but it's so much fun with this team. I just never want it to end."

Senior Faith Gruenwald had 15 assists for the Gators, senior libero Alyssa Zagroba had three aces and 18 digs, and Wire had 11 kills to lead all players. Langdon tallied nine blocks, sophomore Morgan Jones had 14 digs, and senior Mia Regillio had five kills and four blocks. Senior Jessie Proszenyak also had five kills, while junior Emma Stowasser had three aces.

Thunder coach Eric Schulze said Thursday was one of the best performances he's seen throughout his five years at the school.

"I had one objective for the girls today, and that was for them to walk out of here proud of how they played, and I couldn't be happier," Schulze said. "We know who we are; we know we don't match up with a team like that. Physically, we're just not there. We don't have their size and we don't have their jumping ability.

"We have to fight for respect all of the time. We're just this [Kishwaukee River Conference] team that no one really thinks can play volleyball. I think we showed tonight that we can hang with the best of them."

Alyssa Wickersheim led the Thunder with 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces, Kylie Schulze added 18 assists, six digs, three aces and two kills, and Katie Wickersheim had 16 digs to lead the defense. Faith Eddy had six kills, Kamryn Butenschoen tallied two kills and two blocks, and Avery Crabill had two kills and one ace.

Alyssa Wickersheim is one of eight seniors graduating for North, along with Butenschoen, Crabill, Eddy, Madison Miller, Trinity Tillman and Stephanie Accardo.

Wickersheim said she was proud of her team for never giving up. North won its second KRC title in as many years.

"I think being thought of as underdogs, I think it gives us a lot of motivation," Alyssa Wickersheim said. "We just so badly wanted to win. We went out there and fought as hard as we could. It's been the best four years of my life. I love playing with these girls and I love playing with this team.

"We built a culture that's really fun to be around and it really does feel like a family."