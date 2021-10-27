Wirtz addresses Hawks ahead of tonight's game vs. Toronto

A tumultuous week continued for the Chicago Blackhawks as players and coaches were forced to deal with the fallout of a sexual abuse scandal that cost Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac their jobs Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later the team was addressed by CEO Danny Wirtz at the United Center as they prepared to host the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said that Wirtz's message was that the entire franchise is "here for you, the family's behind us, the organization is behind us and we're going to do everything we can to move forward here."

How easy or difficult that will be remains to be seen, especially for a winless team that has Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Henrik Borgstrom, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira in COVID protocol.

Colliton did not want to get into what his conversation was like with Bowman on Tuesday, but it was obviously difficult for the fourth-year coach to see his mentor depart.

Bowman, who stepped down as vice president of hockey operations and general manager, hired Colliton to coach the Rockford IceHogs, then tabbed him as Joel Quenneville's successor.

"I feel bad for him, obviously," Colliton said. "What's in the report, it's tough to read. We don't stand for that. The Stan that I know and I've been dealing with, that's not his values. So it's hard to separate the two.

"I just think that you feel for him, while also understanding hockey culture, we need to make sure we're doing the right things."

One of the things in the report about Bradley Aldrich abusing a former member of the 2009-10 squad was that Quenneville and then-CEO John McDonough talked about how difficult it is to win a Stanley Cup, and the allegations should be tabled for the time being. McDonough did not report the matter to human resources until June 14, four days after the Hawks won the Cup.

Asked if he feels the pressure to win over all else, Colliton said, "That doesn't get in the way of being a good person and being supportive of the people you lead. Or if you're down the chain, you treat people how you want to be treated, support them, lift them up when you can. That doesn't get in the way of team performance."

Toews and Kane were unavailable for comment, so alternate captains Connor Murphy and Alex DeBrincat addressed the media after Wednesday's morning skate. Both said it was difficult to read the report's details.

"Just a very sad day to see that release and to hear the story," Murphy said. "Your heart goes out to the victims and it definitely hits you hard. It's a very serious thing that's sad and tragic that happened."

Said DeBrincat: "Pretty disturbing. That's never something you want to hear that goes on. Going through it yesterday it's tough to see people get treated like that. The team addressed us and I think we cannot move on from it, but learn from it and really come together as a team and make sure that doesn't happen again."

How the organization moves on will be interesting to see.

Will Wednesday's game have more of a somber mood? Perhaps the Wirtzes will tone down the relentless pregame positivity that comes from two team employees who try to pump up the crowd? Maybe it's time to go back to basics and allow the crowd to simply enjoy the game?

Time will tell, but in the meantime Murphy had a message for the fans.

"I would say, thank you for sticking with us," he said. "We're going to work our hardest to move forward and come together and play and make them proud. We're all very honored to be representing Chicago on this team.

"We're going to show up every day, put our best foot forward to getting better, growing as individuals and a team, and we'll get through tough times to make them better."