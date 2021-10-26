Blackhawks to discuss independent investigation this afternoon

Blackhawks owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz will be among those today addressing the findings of an independent investigation on a sexual abuse scandal involving a former coach. Associated Press

The Blackhawks will host a virtual press briefing at 1 p.m. to discuss the findings of an independent investigation on the sexual abuse scandal involving a former video coach.

Remarks will be made by Blackhawks owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, and Reid Schar, Partner at Jenner & Block LLP.

In May, a former member of the 2010 Blackhawks said in a lawsuit the team ignored claims he and another player were sexually assaulted by the coach.

The player said that in May 2010 the coach "turned on porn and began to masturbate" in front of the player. Other allegations against the coach include sending inappropriate text messages and threatening to harm the player if he didn't "engage in sexual activity."