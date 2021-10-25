Bears head coach Nagy tests positive for COVID-19
Updated 10/25/2021 11:40 AM
Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.
The Bears have placed five players on the COVID-19 list in the past 10 days. They placed two players on the list Sunday morning just hours before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.
Nagy said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will lead meetings he is unable to virtually attend.
