Another Blackhawks headache: Kane, Carpenter, Gustafsson placed in COVID protocol

It's day-to-day on when Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane will play next after he and two teammates were placed in COVID-19 protocol. Associated press

Another day, another headache for the Blackhawks.

Already winless in their first five games, the Hawks now may be without forwards Patrick Kane and Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson when they take on Detroit at the United Center on Sunday. All three players were placed in COVID protocol Saturday and were unable to practice.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said it's a "day to day" situation and he's not sure "how it's going to develop."

No further guidance was given. The Hawks called up forward Reese Johnson from Rockford and had him skating on the fourth line with MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira at practice.

Losing Kane for any length of time would obviously be a big blow, but Colliton is confident things are trending in the right direction overall.

"He's a great player, but we line up with the guys that are available and it's up to us to find a way to get it done," Colliton said. "Overall the last two games, we've done a lot of good things that over time if you continue to do them you'll be rewarded for them.

"We haven't got paid off early. We've given up the first goal, which is always a headwind. If you add up the six periods, a lot more good than bad and we have to keep building on it."

After facing the Red Wings, the Hawks host Toronto on Wednesday, play at Carolina on Friday and at St. Louis on Saturday.