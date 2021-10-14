Bears place RB Williams on COVID-19 list

Bears running back Damien Williams congratulates tight end Jesper Horsted following a touchdown last Sunday at Las Vegas. Associated Press

Bears running back Damien Williams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Players can be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or if they are deemed a close contact to someone who tests positive for the virus. New in 2021, vaccinated players do not have to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they are deemed close contacts.

It's unclear if Williams contracted the virus or was deemed a close contact.

If Williams is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he could return if he provides two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he's not vaccinated, he will miss at least five days. It seems more likely Williams will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Williams had opted out of the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic.

With David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a knee injury, Williams was the starting running back Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams carried the ball 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert is in line to earn the start this Sunday against Green Bay. Herbert handled 18 carries for 75 yards against the Raiders.

• Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) all sat out practice for the second consecutive day. Also sitting out Thursday was tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee).

Tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice after taking an extra day of rest Wednesday.

Linebacker Christian Jones (back), receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) and return specialist Jakeem Grant (groin) were limited participants Thursday.

Quarterback Justin Fields (rib/knee), defensive back Xavier Crawford (back), defensive back Duke Shelley (ankle), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) and running back Ryan Nall (ankle) are dealing with injuries but were full participants.