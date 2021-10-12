White Sox season ends with lopsided loss to Astros in Game 4

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is hit by a pitch from the Astros' Kendall Graveman in the eighth inning Tuesday. Associated Press

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, center, watches from the dugout with Andrew Vaughn, left, and Lucas Giolito against the Houston Astros in the third inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

The White Sox came to life in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Facing elimination after losing the first two games to the Astros in Houston, the Sox fell behind 5-1 Sunday night before rallying for a 12-6 win.

Back at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday afternoon after Monday's Game 4 was rained out, the White Sox found themselves swimming in similar unfavorable waters early.

Getting to Sox starter Carlos Rodon in the third inning and reliever Michael Kopech in the fourth, the Astros again jumped out to a 5-1 lead.

This time around, the White Sox couldn't muster a comeback. With a 10-1 loss to Houston in the best-of-five ALDS, the Sox's season is over.

The Astros advance to the AL Championship Series, where they hold home-field advantage over the Boston Red Sox.

Gavin Sheets hit a solo home run off Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. in the second inning to give the White Sox the early lead, but that was the extent of the offense.

Making his first start since Sept. 29, Rodon shook off shoulder discomfort and was back throwing 99 mph fastballs. The left-hander lasted only 2⅔ innings while throwing 56 pitches and allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks.

Rodon also hit Jose Altuve with a pitch.

In the eighth inning, Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was hit by a Kendall Graveman pitch, which brought manager Tony La Russa out of the dugout for an extended conversation with umpire Tom Hallion, the crew chief.

La Russa was not ejected and there were no further incidents.