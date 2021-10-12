Boys soccer: Rolling Meadows, Hoffman Estates play to scoreless draw

Rolling Meadows' Ethan Kossack heads the ball against Hoffman Estates in a boys soccer game in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows' Aidan O'Brien heads the ball against Hoffman Estates in a boys soccer game in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Hoffman Estates' Anand Krishnan and Rolling Meadows' Gage Lockley compete for a header in a boys soccer game in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows' Joe Salemi and Hoffman Estates' Aron Barrios compete for a header in a boys soccer game in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Hoffman Estates' Carlos Cotonieto and Rolling Meadows' Wilson Espino compete for the ball in a boys soccer game in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows and Hoffman Estates played to a 0-0 draw Tuesday afternoon in their regular season finale at Garber Stadium.

Next up for the Mustangs (12-3-3) is their regional opener next Tuesday night against league rival Buffalo Grove (6-10-2) at host Stevenson.

"We were not real sharp today, and struggled with our ball control, but we were able to get everyone on the roster playing time today (which) is very important as we get ready for regionals," said Mustangs coach Brett Olson, whose club was anointed the No. 4 seed in a high profile sectional, which includes MSL West champion, Fremd, the top seed.

Hoffman Estates (6-12-2), No. 10 seed, will take on No. 7 Glenbard West (9-7-2) next Tuesday evening at the Schaumburg regional venue.

"I was real happy with (how) the guys adapted to the our new formation (4-1-4-1). I was excited with the way we came out and played with energy, while showing a mental toughness against a very good Rolling Meadows team," said Hawks coach Sean Armstrong.

The home side enjoyed most of the play in the first half behind the trio of Ethan Knapp, Getsy Aguirre and Anand Krishman. They were the reason for the Hawks' ability to keep the ball more than their guests, while creating a couple of good chances on frame.

After the break, freshman Marceli Okonski, who would share time between the sticks with the Mustangs' superb keeper, Ramon Orozco, stopped a point-blank effort from Connor Kurzynski to keep the game goal-less at 54 minutes.

Aron Barrios went over the bar in the 76th minute for the Hawks before the Mustangs' Ben Gligor, set up by Gage Lockley and Wilson Espino, forced keeper Maosn Trinco into action in the 80th minute.

"We kept a couple of guys out today (but) we'll be 100% and ready to go for Buffalo Grove next week. And for Hoffman, they're going to be a tough out against Glenbard West," said Olson.

"We played hard, won a lot of 50-50 balls today, and finished on a high note, so I am looking forward to our regional opener," said Armstrong.