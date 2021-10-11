Sox's Tepera implies Astros could be stealing signs

A White Sox fan before Sunday night's Game 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field shows what he thinks of the Houston Astros' past transgressions with sign stealing. Courtesy of Matt Baron

White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera, here working in the fifth inning of the American League Division Series Sunday against Houston, implied the Astros might be stealing signs. Associated Press

The Houston Astros were heckled relentlessly Sunday night by a sellout crowd of 40,288 at Guaranteed Rate Field for their sign-stealing methods during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

And White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera raised suspicions the Astros don't necessarily remain clean despite being penalized by Major League Baseball for their indiscretions.

Specifically, Tepera took note of the Astros' 16 strikeouts during their 12-6 loss to the White Sox in Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series after striking out 16 times during their first two games at Minute Maid Park, where they won their first two games.

"They've had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there," said Tepera, who struck out three in two innings. "We can say it's a little bit of a difference.

"I think you saw the swings and misses tonight, compared to the first two games at Minute Maid (Park)."

Tepera expressed his opinion during the end of the postgame media session, after Astros manager Dusty Baker, catcher Martin Maldonado and pitcher Luis Garcia spoke.

The Astros were assessed with a $5 million fine, the loss of their first and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts, and general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended for one year and subsequently fired by the Astros.

Hinch was hired immediately by the Detroit Tigers after serving his suspension.

