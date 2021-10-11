Game 4 of Sox-Astros ALDS postponed because of forecast

The White Sox's Tim Anderson scores on a Eloy Jimenez single as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado waits for the throw in the first inning of Game 3 Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

A worker cleans the seating area Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field before Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and the Houston Astros was postponed. Associated Press

After playing deep into the night Sunday, surging back from a 5-1 deficit, beating the Astros 12-6 in front of a charged-up crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field and staying alive in the American League Division Series, the White Sox were looking to keep the momentum going Monday.

They'll have to wait another day.

With heavy rain in the forecast, Game 4 of the ALDS was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m.

All tickets and parking passes for Monday's postponed game will automatically transfer and be active for Tuesday's rescheduled game. Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. and the ballpark at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1, WMVP AM-1000, 100.3 FM-HD2 and Univision Radio AM-1200.

Trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series, the Sox will stick with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon in Game 4.

Houston is going with Lance McCullers Jr., who started Game 1 and pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings in the Astros' 6-1 win at Minute Maid Park.