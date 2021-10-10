White Sox flexible with rotation as Rodon deals with fatigue

White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon follows through during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

The White Sox possessed the American League's most dominant rotation for the first four months while providing extra rest to their starters when it was available or necessary.

But ailments leading up to the best-of-five American League division series and the struggles of Game 1 and 2 starters Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito threatened their mission of winning the World Series.

Manager Tony La Russa has been accustomed to adjustments during his Hall of Fame career, and he recognized the sense of urgency prior to Sunday night's Game 3 against the Houston Astros.

"Comfortable means you sit back, and confidence is one thing," La Russa said. "Comfortable is not good."

That description applies to Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, who was forced to wait to see if his teammates could stave off elimination in order to start Game 4on Monday.

Through the first four months of the season, Rodon would have been an ideal candidate to start Game 1 of the ALDS and Game 5, if necessary.

Rodon was 1-0 while holding the Astros to 4 hits in 45 at-bats (.089) with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings, including 7 innings of 1-hit ball in a 4-0 win on July 18 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

But a tender left shoulder relegated Rodon to two starts after Sept. 10.

"I wouldn't call it an injury," said Rodon, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2019 and pitched with at least five days' rest in 18 of his 24 starts in 2021. "It's more fatigue and soreness, to be honest."

Rodon pointed out that he pitched 7⅔ innings in 2020 and 34⅔ innings in 2019 before suffering his season-ending elbow injury.

Despite the extra rest in 2021, Rodon still pitched 132⅔ innings -- his most since 2016.

"It's not that I want to take on the workload," Rodon said. "It's kind of hard on the body, I guess. It's not an excuse.

"I'm still standing here now, trying to get on the mound to pitch and do my job."

Rodon said he lobbied to pitch Game 3 but supported La Russa's decision to start Dylan Cease, who was one of seven AL pitchers to make 32 starts. Cease also threw a career-high 165⅔ innings.

"There's no benefit of the doubt anymore," La Russa said of examining the various scenarios. "There hasn't been for a long, long time. If you make a decision, and it works, it's a good decision. If it doesn't work, it's a bad decision to a lot of people.

"That's why what you do is pay attention, and the only thing that's different earlier in the season is you can back off somebody because you want to see if they can handle the situation. Once you get to August, September, and for sure October, it's total urgency."