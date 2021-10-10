Old school: Bears use two-headed RB monster to slay Raiders

Bears running back Damien Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Boom.

Now, that's how you do it.

Assert your will. Shove the ball down the opponent's throat. Pressure the quarterback. Cover receivers like a blanket. Tackle hard.

The Bears did all of that and more during an impressive 20-9 victory in Las Vegas on Sunday that moved them to 3-2 ahead of what is now a massive game against the 4-1 Packers next week.

In the days leading up to what most assumed would be a sure loss for Matt Nagy's squad, many lamented about the loss of RB David Montgomery and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

But offensive coordinator Bill Lazor compensated by using a two-headed monster at running back. Veteran Damien Williams plowed his way to 51 first-half yards on 11 carries (he'd finish with 64 yards on 16 attempts), and sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert introduced himself to fans with an eye-popping 75 yards on 18 carries.

It was reminiscent of the late 1970s and early-to-mid 1980s when the Bears often abused defenses with Walter Payton and Matt Suhey or Payton and Roland Harper. Payton and Harper actually combined to average over 35 carries a game in 1978.

Makes you wonder if Lazor went back and watched some old, grainy film then emerged from a smoke-filled room and exclaimed: "Hey! I've got a great idea!"

Credit the offensive line for executing the game plan to perfection. Gaping holes opened during the Bears' first TD drive, an 11-play, 72-yard masterpiece that gave them a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Williams for 5. Herbert for 11. Williams for 14.

And eventually, Justin Fields to TE Jesper Horsted for the score. (Let's not forget to credit the Raiders for 3 horrendous penalties, including 2 for roughing the passer).

The Bears' next drive -- a time-gobbling 8-minute, 17-second march -- featured Herbert running for 25 yards and Williams going for 24. That made it 14-3, and although it wasn't particularly pretty after that, the Bears clamped down defensively and pulled off the upset.

Here's where we point out that this isn't exactly the 1970s or 80s NFL. You aren't going to win consistently by throwing for 119 yards, no matter how good your defense and running game is.

Still, a battering ram running game would do wonders for Justin Fields as he continues to learn how to read defenses at the highest level. Watch his eyes light up as Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet streak wide open on 10- and 15-yard crossing patterns. Once those are covered, expect Mooney to put on some double moves and suddenly be open 40 or 50 yards downfield.

That's what should be coming. Eventually.

But for now, patience. And revel in the fact that the Bears may have found a hidden gem in the 5-foot-9, 212-pound Herbert. On nearly every run he would churn for 2, 3, 4 and sometimes 5 extra yards.

The only complaint after this one -- and it's not a minor thing -- is the Bears' inability to avoid 15-yard penalties on defense. Mario Edwards Jr. had two of them. Nagy needs to nip this problem in the bud.

Sit a guy for a series or two -- or a game -- if you have to. Send a message to make it stop because it's costing the Bears field position, points and games.

In the big picture, the Bears have to love the identity they've carved out.

Now the key is to stick with it.

Run the ball, stay Lazor-focused, unleash Fields just a little bit more and -- boom! -- a week from now they just might find themselves atop the NFC North.